Tetum and Portuguese are the official languages of East Timor, and English is a working language. Decodo's residential proxies let your QA team load local sites through household connections in the country.

East Timor residential proxies

Responses come back within 0.5s on a 99.92% success rate. Teams use them for language QA, currency display checks, and local ad reviews.

Local publishers

Timor Post, a Tetum-language national news portal, carries ad slots that show how campaigns render for local readers.