Real Local Egypt Proxies
Many sites in Egypt run Arabic and English versions, with prices in EGP. With an Egypt proxy, your traffic exits through local residential IPs. Every page then appears as it would to someone browsing from home in Egypt.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Egypt proxy solution
Speed, accurate country targeting, and support around the clock: these features let your team work with Egyptian websites as if it were based in Egypt.
Mask yourself with Egypt residential and mobile IPs
Sites decide what to show by checking where a visitor connects from. With our residential proxies, your requests come from Egyptian home connections instead of a foreign server.
Egypt residential proxies
Fast responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Suitable for localization testing, checks of EGP prices, and search audits in Arabic.
Local from the start
Each IP belongs to an ordinary household user, so marketplaces like Jumia Egypt return the content and EGP prices that people in Egypt get.
Browse safely with our Egypt datacenter and ISP proxies
Some tasks need one steady address, and others need a fresh one for every page. Egypt residential proxies handle both patterns from a single account, so you don't have to maintain separate setups for different jobs.
Session control
Keep one Egyptian IP for the session length you choose. Multi-step tests, form submissions, and logins then stay on the same address.
Per-request rotation
Assign a new IP to each request when you need to cover many pages quickly. Spreading traffic this way helps you avoid rate limits.
Wider coverage
Planning to add markets? The same setup works for proxies across Africa, with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on every IP.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – your bill follows the traffic you send
- 14-day money-back option – available on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Egypt proxies
Run a small test on a few Egyptian pages today and a full site audit next month. Egypt proxies grow with your workload, and nothing in your integration needs to change.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Pick HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 for each Egyptian connection.
Reliable infrastructure
Egyptian requests succeed 99.92% of the time, so long jobs rarely need reruns.
Seamless integration
Browsers, test runners, and your own code all accept Egyptian IPs.
Precise geo-targeting
Target Egypt at country level to load Arabic pages and EGP prices.
Ethically-sourced IPs
We add residential IPs only through opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Review bandwidth in the dashboard after each test cycle, or flip IPs from our Chrome and Firefox extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Hold a sticky session for multi-step flows, or rotate IPs to cover more URLs per run.
Blazing-fast performance
Expect replies in under 0.5s from Egypt.
24/7 tech support
Stuck on setup? Our support team is online 24/7 for any question.
How do Egypt proxies work?
From sign-up to your first Egyptian request, there are 3 steps:
1. Choose residential proxies – Open a Decodo account, then select a plan that matches the traffic you expect to use.
2. Set the location to Egypt – In Proxy setup, pick Egypt so that each request leaves through an Egyptian IP.
3. Run your task – Plug the endpoint into your browser, scraper, or test suite, then review pages in Arabic or English exactly as local visitors see them.
Common use cases for Egypt proxies
Egyptian IPs fit any task where your location changes the result you get. Here are the 6 most common ones:
Access geo-restricted content
Get into Egyptian services and offers that hide behind a local-IP check.
Web scraping and data collection
Compile public listings and EGP prices from Egyptian sites in Arabic and English.
Ad verification
Confirm Arabic creatives go to Arabic pages and English ones to English, for viewers in Egypt.
Social media management
Answer customer messages for your brand from one consistent Egyptian IP.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
See EGP prices the way Jumia Egypt shows them locally, plus your Arabic search rankings.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotation swaps Egyptian IPs between requests, so throttling one address doesn't fail the build.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
You can't tell who runs a free Egyptian proxy or whether it logs and modifies your traffic. Beyond that risk, free IPs suffer from these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Egypt proxy server?
Every request sent through an Egypt proxy server comes from an IP located in Egypt. Sites then serve the local version, with Arabic or English pages and EGP prices. Residential IPs are ready when you buy proxies from Decodo.
How do I get a Egypt proxy?
After you register, Decodo's dashboard lists residential proxies as a product. Select them, choose Egypt in the Proxy setup tab, and decide between sticky and rotating sessions. Paste the endpoint into your app or script, and a single request will show whether the location reads as Egyptian.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Egypt proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Egypt proxy address?
Any IP that geolocates to Egypt can serve as an Egypt proxy address. When your browser or tool connects through one, sites treat the session as local and serve Egypt-specific content: Arabic or English pages, EGP pricing, and regional offers.
Why shouldn't I use free Egypt proxies?
A free Egyptian proxy is cheap only at first. Its operator is anonymous and can read, log, or alter your traffic. The IPs are often overloaded or already blocked, so requests fail without warning and results go missing halfway through a job. Our guide to choosing a proxy provider covers safer options for Egypt.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Egypt proxy providers?
Test a few Egypt proxy providers on identical tasks over several days. Note how many requests succeed, how quickly pages load, and how sessions behave in Arabic and English. Decodo's 3-day free trial lets you run that test before you pay for anything.
What are dedicated Egypt proxies?
An IP assigned to one user only is called a dedicated proxy. Egyptian traffic at Decodo goes through residential proxies, with sticky sessions that keep one address while a task runs.
Buy Fast Egypt Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Egypt proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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