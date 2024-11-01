Sites decide what to show by checking where a visitor connects from. With our residential proxies, your requests come from Egyptian home connections instead of a foreign server.

Egypt residential proxies

Fast responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Suitable for localization testing, checks of EGP prices, and search audits in Arabic.

Local from the start

Each IP belongs to an ordinary household user, so marketplaces like Jumia Egypt return the content and EGP prices that people in Egypt get.