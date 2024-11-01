Monitoring prices across Salvadoran stores is a daily job with two speeds. Catalog sweeps need many addresses, while basket checks need one address that holds. Decodo's residential proxies cover both from the same account.

Rotation for wide sweeps

Each request can draw a new Salvadoran IP, so category pages and search results refresh on schedule with the load spread across many IPs.

Sticky sessions for baskets

Keep one address in place for up to an hour while a script adds items, applies promotions, enters a delivery zone, and reads the final total.

Both modes run over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 and draw from one pay-per-GB balance, so you never manage two separate setups. Start with the 3-day free trial, confirm that the prices match what local shoppers see, and then expand the schedule to more stores and categories.