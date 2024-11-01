Estonian stores and marketplaces show local offers to local visitors. Decodo's residential network gives your scripts IPs from Estonian households, which keeps collected prices tied to the domestic market.

Estonia residential proxies

The success rate sits at 99.92%, with average responses under 0.5s. They fit price monitoring, assortment tracking, and localization checks.

Where Estonian prices live

Portals such as Hinnavaatlus compare euro prices across stores, and the auction marketplace Osta.ee runs a Russian-language version as well.