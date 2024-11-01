A Fiji research project usually tracks a few sources closely and samples many more now and then. Vacancy counts, marketplace prices, and retailer catalogs each change at their own pace, so collection needs flexible sessions and billing that bends with volume.

Rotating IPs for broad sampling

Each request gets a new Fiji address, so crawls across marketplaces and retailers keep moving even where sites limit how often one IP can visit.

Sticky IPs for detailed pages

Hold one IP for up to 60 minutes while you page through search results, apply filters, or open listing details.

Room to expand

Comparing Fiji with neighboring markets? Our Oceania proxy coverage runs from the same account.

Billing