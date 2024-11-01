Ghanaian marketplaces and classifieds can show different listings and prices depending on the visitor's location. Decodo's residential proxies route every request via a home connection in Ghana, so your datasets reflect the local market.

Ghana residential proxies

With 99.92% of requests completing and responses under 0.5s, they fit market sizing, competitor price checks, and product availability research.

Cedi prices from the source

Classifieds like Jiji Ghana quote prices in GH₵, so a Ghanaian IP gives you the listings people in the country actually browse.