Well-Connected Gibraltar Proxy Servers
Sites in Gibraltar can treat local and foreign visitors differently. Gibraltar proxies give your tools a residential IP inside the territory, so property sites, shops, and search results load as locals see them, with prices in Gibraltar pounds.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Gibraltar proxy solution
Research in a small market depends on clean, local data. Each Gibraltar session runs on residential IPs with country-level targeting, supports HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, and comes with 24/7 help.
Mask yourself with Gibraltar residential and mobile IPs
Websites read the visitor's IP before choosing which version of a page to load. Route requests through Decodo's residential proxies, and Gibraltar sites treat each one as a household visit.
Gibraltar residential proxies
Requests average under 0.5s, and 99.92% of them go through. Research teams use them for competitor analysis, price benchmarking, and localization checks.
English and Spanish side by side
English is official and Spanish is widely spoken, so queries and pages can come in either. Property sites such as Waterside Properties show listings as residents get them.
Browse safely with our Gibraltar datacenter and ISP proxies
Market research in Gibraltar tends to mix two kinds of work. Some checks need one stable identity across several pages, while bulk collection needs a fresh address for every request. Gibraltar residential proxies handle both from a single account.
Sticky sessions
Hold one Gibraltar address for as long as 60 minutes – enough to page through listings or finish a multi-step form without a reset.
Per-request rotation
Assign a new address to each request, so large crawls of public pages are shared across many IPs rather than hitting one.
Billing and protocols
- Pay per GB – spend rises and falls with research volume
- HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 – connect the scrapers and browsers you already run
- 3-day free trial – test local pages before you commit
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How do Gibraltar proxies work?
Gibraltar IPs take a few minutes to set up:
1. Get access – Register and buy residential traffic, or trial the network free for 3 days.
2. Pick Gibraltar – Under Proxy setup, mark Gibraltar as the exit country for your endpoint.
3. Choose a session type – Sticky sessions suit multi-page checks, while rotation suits high-volume collection.
4. Run your research – Drop the endpoint into your scraper or browser, then compare local listings, prices, and search results over time.
Common use cases for Gibraltar proxies
Gibraltar proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Gibraltar proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Gibraltar-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Gibraltar -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Gibraltar audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Gibraltar social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Gibraltar.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Gibraltar platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Gibraltar proxy server?
Put simply, it's a relay that gives each of your requests an IP address that geolocates to Gibraltar. Sites then return the listings and search results a local visitor gets. Browse Decodo's proxy plans to get started.
How do I get a Gibraltar proxy?
Signing up is quick. In the Decodo dashboard, open residential proxies, go to Proxy setup, and mark Gibraltar as your location with rotating or sticky sessions. Copy the endpoint and credentials into your tool, then make one call to verify the exit IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Gibraltar proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Gibraltar proxy address?
It's an IP address that location databases place in Gibraltar, on the kind of home connection locals get from providers such as Gibtelecom. Sites read it on every request and serve the language, currency, and listings a resident would see.
Why shouldn't I use free Gibraltar proxies?
Most free Gibraltar proxies come from unknown operators, and you have no way to check what they log or change. Shared free IPs tend to be slow, overused, and blocked by the sites you need, so research datasets end up with holes. Our roundup of top proxy providers lists what to look for in a paid service.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Gibraltar proxy providers?
Published comparisons help you build a shortlist, but your own test settles it. Point each provider at the same Gibraltar pages for several days and record how many requests succeed, how fast pages load, and how support treats your questions. Decodo's 3-day free trial and 14-day money-back option cover that test period.
What are dedicated Gibraltar proxies?
Static IPs kept for one user's exclusive use are called dedicated proxies. For Gibraltar, Decodo relies on its residential pool instead, and you can add other Europe proxies from the same dashboard.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Gibraltar Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Gibraltar proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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