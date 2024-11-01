Scalable Greece Proxy Servers
Sites in Greece load in the Greek alphabet and show euro prices to local visitors. Use a Greece proxy, and your requests arrive from residential IPs in Greece, bringing back the same pages people there get.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Greece proxy solution
Current, complete results from Greece depend on 4 things: speed, accurate country targeting, a protocol your tools support, and round-the-clock help. Every request comes with all of them.
Mask yourself with Greece residential and mobile IPs
Every site checks a visitor's location first. Run your tools on our residential proxies, and that check finds a Greek IP on a home connection.
Greece residential proxies
A 99.92% success rate and <0.5s response time. Suited to euro price monitoring, SEO checks in Greek, and research on local sellers.
Accepted as local
Requests arrive from household connections, so sites like Skroutz show the offers and prices Greek shoppers get.
Browse safely with our Greece datacenter and ISP proxies
Certain jobs follow a single visitor path, while others cover entire categories. Greek residential proxies support both, and you choose the session type per job. One account serves quick spot checks and large scheduled crawls alike.
Session-length IPs
A sticky session holds one Greek IP from search to checkout. Logged data stays consistent because every step comes from the same visitor.
Per-request IPs
Rotation hands every request a different Greek address. Long jobs aren't cut short by per-IP limits, even when a crawl runs for hours.
Protocol flexibility
Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, whichever your scrapers, browsers, and test tools prefer to use.
Payment that scales
- Pay per GB – you pay for the traffic that actually moves
- 3-day free trial – test Greek IPs before you buy
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Scale without limits with Greece proxies
Watching one category or a whole Greek market works on one configuration. As your workload grows, Greece proxies grow with it, and the integration you built on day one keeps working.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Greek crawlers can use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Residential success sits at 99.92%, so overnight Greek jobs come back whole.
Seamless integration
Scrapers and BI pipelines take Greek IPs like any other proxy.
Precise geo-targeting
Requests pinned to Greece return Greek-alphabet pages with prices in euros.
Ethically-sourced IPs
No opt-in, no residential IP – that's the rule.
Easy proxy management
Swap Greek IPs with the Chrome and Firefox add-ons, and follow traffic in your dashboard.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Use a sticky IP for checkout checks and rotation for category-wide crawls.
Blazing-fast performance
Expect Greek responses in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Job broken at dawn? Our support team answers 24/7 via LiveChat.
How do Greece proxies work?
Setup for Greek IPs has 3 steps:
1. Pick residential proxies – Sign up and select residential IPs on a plan; the 3-day free trial works too.
2. Point requests at Greece – Choose Greece in Proxy setup, and every request leaves from a Greek IP address.
3. Collect and compare – Load Greek pages with euro prices as local shoppers see them. For more countries, the same job runs on our proxies across Europe without new code or a second account.
Common use cases for Greece proxies
Many kinds of jobs need a Greek IP, not only one. These 6 use cases show the most common ones:
Access geo-restricted content
Greece-limited offers open once your requests come from a Greek IP.
Web scraping and data collection
Build price, stock, and seller datasets from public Greek sites at any scale.
Ad verification
Confirm that Greek ad copy and landing pages match what viewers in Greece should see.
Social media management
Handle your brand's replies from one Greek IP to avoid repeated login checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
View seller offers as Skroutz lists them, plus your rankings for Greek-alphabet queries.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotation moves each request to a fresh Greek IP, so sweeps outlast rate limits.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Data logged through a free Greek proxy may come from a throttled or flagged IP, and the operator stays anonymous. Expect logging risks and these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Greece proxy server?
Behind a Greece proxy server, your traffic carries a Greek IP address. Pages come back in Greek, showing euro prices and deals for local visitors. Browse proxy plans to get residential IPs.
How do I get a Greece proxy?
Choose residential proxies after signing up, then head to Proxy setup in Decodo's dashboard. Select Greece, set sticky sessions or rotation, and load the endpoint into your browser or script. A quick request to any Greek site then confirms that the location is right.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Greece proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Greece proxy address?
Sites decide what to show partly by IP location. A Greece proxy address tells them you're in Greece. Pages then load in Greek, prices show in euros, and you see the offers people in Greece get.
Why shouldn't I use free Greece proxies?
Saving money on a free Greek proxy usually costs data quality. The operator is unknown and can log or rewrite traffic. The overused IPs are slow, blocked, or both, so your results fill with gaps. Injected malicious scripts are another risk to your data. Our overview of proven proxy providers covers better options.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Greece proxy providers?
Line up 2 or 3 Greece proxy providers and send each the same Greek job for a few days. Compare completed requests, session options, response times, and how quickly support answers. Decodo's 3-day free trial is enough for that comparison.
What are dedicated Greece proxies?
Reserving an IP for one user makes a proxy dedicated. Greek traffic at Decodo runs through residential proxies, and sticky sessions steady one address for longer tasks.
Buy Fast Greece Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Greece proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option