Certain jobs follow a single visitor path, while others cover entire categories. Greek residential proxies support both, and you choose the session type per job. One account serves quick spot checks and large scheduled crawls alike.

Session-length IPs

A sticky session holds one Greek IP from search to checkout. Logged data stays consistent because every step comes from the same visitor.

Per-request IPs

Rotation hands every request a different Greek address. Long jobs aren't cut short by per-IP limits, even when a crawl runs for hours.

Protocol flexibility

Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, whichever your scrapers, browsers, and test tools prefer to use.

Payment that scales