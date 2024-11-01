Three steps separate you from local price data on Guam, and your tracker needs nothing beyond a new endpoint:

1. Set up your account – Register with Decodo, pick residential proxies, or try the 3-day free trial first.

2. Select Guam – In the Proxy setup tab, choose Guam so every crawl leaves through a local IP.

3. Monitor prices – Point your price tracker at the endpoint and record USD prices, promotions, and stock levels as shoppers on Guam see them each day.