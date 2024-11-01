Quick-Start Guam Proxy Servers
Retailers on Guam set prices, promotions, and delivery options for island shoppers. A Guam proxy lets your price monitoring tools load those pages through household connections on Guam, so every USD figure you collect matches what locals see.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Guam proxy solution
Collecting price data on Guam calls for a connection that stays local and steady. These features deliver: residential IPs, country targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, plus 24/7 support.
Mask yourself with Guam residential and mobile IPs
Guam residential proxies
Through home connections on Guam, Decodo's residential proxies respond in under 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate.
CHamoru and English are the official languages, and prices are in USD. Grocers such as Pay-Less Markets run online stores with curbside pickup, so product pages and promotions are easy to follow from a local IP. Teams use these proxies for:
- Daily price and promotion monitoring
- Stock and assortment checks across categories
- Reviewing local ads on news sites like The Guam Daily Post
Browse safely with our Guam datacenter and ISP proxies
Price monitoring on Guam is a scheduling problem as much as a data one: catalogs change weekly, and promotions can change daily. Matching the session type to each job keeps runs complete, and missed prices stay rare.
Session types
- Rotating – a new local IP per request across full catalog crawls
- Sticky – one IP for up to 60 minutes through basket and pickup steps
- HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 – works with your existing scrapers
Local connectivity comes from providers such as GTA and Docomo Pacific, so retailers see household traffic as ordinary. Comparing island prices with other markets in the region? Add Oceania proxy locations to the same plan and keep one integration.
Billing
- Pay per GB – costs track crawl volume
- 3-day free trial – test a full price run first
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How do Guam proxies work?
Three steps separate you from local price data on Guam, and your tracker needs nothing beyond a new endpoint:
1. Set up your account – Register with Decodo, pick residential proxies, or try the 3-day free trial first.
2. Select Guam – In the Proxy setup tab, choose Guam so every crawl leaves through a local IP.
3. Monitor prices – Point your price tracker at the endpoint and record USD prices, promotions, and stock levels as shoppers on Guam see them each day.
Common use cases for Guam proxies
Guam proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Guam proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Guam-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Guam -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Guam audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Guam social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Guam.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Guam platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Guam proxy server?
Websites on Guam see a Guam proxy server's IP instead of yours and respond as they would to a local shopper, with island prices and offers. Review proxy plans and begin with residential IPs.
How do I get a Guam proxy?
Inside the Decodo dashboard, available after sign-up, select residential proxies. Under Proxy setup, choose Guam, then use rotation for catalog crawls and sticky sessions for checkout steps. Point your price tracker at the endpoint and test one request to confirm the island location.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Guam proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Guam proxy address?
Online shops on Guam treat each Guam proxy address like a local visitor, because it geolocates to the island. They respond with local USD prices, promotions, and delivery options, giving your monitoring data a true local view.
Why shouldn't I use free Guam proxies?
Price feeds collected through free proxies fall apart quickly. Shared IPs get blocked mid-crawl, some servers inject or cache content, and the people running free servers may log your requests. The result is gaps and stale numbers in your price history. Our overview of top proxy providers lists dependable services instead.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Guam proxy providers?
Pick 2 or 3 providers and run an identical Guam price job through each over a week. Compare completed pages, response times, and whether prices match a local browser. Decodo's 3-day free trial is a good place to start that test.
What are dedicated Guam proxies?
Nobody else touches a dedicated proxy's IP while you hold it. On Guam, Decodo provides residential proxies, and you can hold one island IP for up to 60 minutes with sticky sessions.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
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Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Guam proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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