Some research follows one portal through many pages, and some samples hundreds of sites at once. Hungarian residential proxies are built for both patterns: you choose a session setting for each project, and the network handles the rest.

Steady IPs

With a sticky session, the same Hungarian IP stays with you through map searches, filters, and long listing pages. The portal sees one consistent visitor from start to end.

Constant rotation

Each request gets a new IP, and large scans spread across the pool instead of stalling on rate limits.

Protocol support

Every Hungarian IP supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, so any crawler, notebook, or browser can connect directly.

Payment options