Hungary Proxy IPs That Deliver
When the visitor is local, Hungarian websites answer in Hungarian and quote prices in forint. To give you that local identity, a Hungary proxy uses residential IPs, so the data you collect matches what residents see.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Hungary proxy solution
Accuracy is the whole point of collecting Hungarian data, and these features protect it: responses under 0.5s, targeting at country level, 2 protocols, and a team that answers 24/7.
Mask yourself with Hungary residential and mobile IPs
Location shapes what every site returns. Pair your tools with our residential proxies, and their requests come from Hungarian homes rather than a foreign address.
Hungary residential proxies
Responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Typical projects include market studies, forint price monitoring, and property listing analysis.
Read as a resident
Each request looks like a local home visitor, so portals like ingatlan.com show the listings people in Hungary get.
Browse safely with our Hungary datacenter and ISP proxies
Some research follows one portal through many pages, and some samples hundreds of sites at once. Hungarian residential proxies are built for both patterns: you choose a session setting for each project, and the network handles the rest.
Steady IPs
With a sticky session, the same Hungarian IP stays with you through map searches, filters, and long listing pages. The portal sees one consistent visitor from start to end.
Constant rotation
Each request gets a new IP, and large scans spread across the pool instead of stalling on rate limits.
Protocol support
Every Hungarian IP supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, so any crawler, notebook, or browser can connect directly.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – costs match the volume of traffic you send
- 14-day money-back option – on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Hungary proxies
Hungarian studies often start as a small pilot and grow into national projects. Hungary proxies support that growth on one setup, so extra volume needs no changes to your code or tools.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Choose HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 for every Hungarian request.
Reliable infrastructure
With 99.92% of residential requests succeeding, even multi-week Hungarian projects stay complete.
Seamless integration
Scrapers, notebooks, and scheduled ETL jobs all run on Hungarian IPs.
Precise geo-targeting
Hungary-level targeting makes sites answer in Hungarian, with prices in forint.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Residential IP owners opt in before joining.
Easy proxy management
Chrome or Firefox extensions change Hungarian IPs in a click, and a running traffic total sits in the dashboard.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Portal searches hold one sticky IP, while wide scans rotate with every request.
Blazing-fast performance
On residential IPs, Hungarian requests finish within 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Any Hungarian project can get help 24/7 through LiveChat or email.
How do Hungary proxies work?
To start collecting Hungarian data, follow these 3 steps:
1. Open a Decodo account – Then choose residential proxies and a plan, or start on the 3-day free trial.
2. Pick Hungary – Set Hungary as the country in the Proxy setup tab so all of your requests exit through Hungarian IPs.
3. Gather local data – Point your crawler at public Hungarian sites and collect pages, forint prices, and listings as residents see them, for a day or a month.
Common use cases for Hungary proxies
Projects of many kinds benefit from a Hungarian IP. The 6 use cases below show where it's used most:
Access geo-restricted content
Get through to Hungary-only portals and services that check visitor location.
Web scraping and data collection
Pull together public listings, forint prices, and reviews from Hungarian sites for analysis.
Ad verification
Review Hungarian-language ads as local users see them, from creative to landing page.
Social media management
Your brand's replies stay on one Hungarian IP, which keeps account logins steady.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Check your Hungarian search rankings, and view forint prices as Árukereső shows them.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotation gives each request its own Hungarian IP, so scans continue past rate limits.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Any work built on a free Hungarian proxy starts with an unknown: who runs it. That person can log or change your traffic, and the IPs themselves come with these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Hungary proxy server?
Hungarian sites respond in Hungarian, with forint prices and local offers, when your request arrives through a Hungary proxy server. That server swaps your IP for a Hungarian one. To get residential IPs, buy proxies from Decodo.
How do I get a Hungary proxy?
Your setup starts in Decodo's dashboard once you've registered. Select residential proxies, choose Hungary in the Proxy setup tab, and decide on the session type. The endpoint then goes into your crawler, notebook, or browser, and a test request verifies the Hungarian IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Hungary proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Hungary proxy address?
Every IP points to a location, and a Hungary proxy address points to Hungary. Sites respond in Hungarian, quote prices in forint, and show local offers. Studying the wider region too? Our proxies across Europe cover neighboring markets.
Why shouldn't I use free Hungary proxies?
Skipping the cost of a proxy rarely pays off. Free Hungarian IPs come from operators you can't vet, who may log, sell, or modify your traffic. The IPs also crawl along or get blocked, which leaves gaps in your data, especially across multi-week projects. Our ranking of top proxy providers points to safer choices.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Hungary proxy providers?
Test every Hungary proxy provider on your shortlist against the same Hungarian sites. Watch how many requests complete, how fast pages come back, and how support responds when something breaks. The whole test fits easily into Decodo's 3-day free trial period.
What are dedicated Hungary proxies?
Each dedicated proxy is an IP assigned to a single user. Decodo's offer for Hungary is residential proxies, and sticky sessions keep a Hungarian IP stable throughout a task.
Buy Fast Hungary Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Hungary proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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