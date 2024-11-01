A rank report is only accurate if the queries come from the market you're tracking. Decodo's residential proxies run your searches from household connections in Iraq rather than from abroad.

Iraq residential proxies

Requests return in under 0.5s and succeed 99.92% of the time, which keeps SEO workflows moving, from SERP tracking to local competitor research and ad checks.

Arabic and Kurdish results

With an Iraqi IP, you can track how pages rank for queries in both official languages and whether prices appear in Iraqi dinars.