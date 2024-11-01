Quality Iraq Proxy Servers
Arabic and Kurdish are both official languages in Iraq, and search results can differ between them. Iraq proxies run your queries from residential IPs inside Iraq, so rank checks reflect what local searchers get.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Iraq proxy solution
Accurate SEO data from Iraq starts with a local connection. The features below support it: residential IPs, country targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and help from real people at any hour.
Mask yourself with Iraq residential and mobile IPs
A rank report is only accurate if the queries come from the market you're tracking. Decodo's residential proxies run your searches from household connections in Iraq rather than from abroad.
Iraq residential proxies
Requests return in under 0.5s and succeed 99.92% of the time, which keeps SEO workflows moving, from SERP tracking to local competitor research and ad checks.
Arabic and Kurdish results
With an Iraqi IP, you can track how pages rank for queries in both official languages and whether prices appear in Iraqi dinars.
Browse safely with our Iraq datacenter and ISP proxies
SEO work in Iraq splits into manual audits and automated tracking. An audit of one results page, with its snippets and ads, needs a stable address. A daily tracker sending hundreds of Arabic and Kurdish queries needs a new address each time. Iraq residential proxies handle both, with the mode chosen per task.
Sticky sessions for audits
Keep a single Iraqi IP as you inspect a results page, click through listings, and check landing pages.
Rotation for trackers
Every query gets its own IP, so scheduled keyword runs finish without hitting rate limits.
One account, both protocols
Use HTTP(S) for browser-based checks and SOCKS5 for crawlers, on the same pool of Iraqi IPs.
Billing
- Pay per GB – you pay for the queries and pages you load
- 3-day free trial – test Arabic and Kurdish results before buying
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Scale without limits with Iraq proxies
Track a handful of Iraqi keywords or a full portfolio across both languages on the same setup. When you expand regionally, Asian proxy locations are one setting away in the same account.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Iraqi IPs work over either HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
A 99.92% success rate keeps daily rank tracking in Iraq free of gaps.
Seamless integration
Use Iraqi IPs with SEO platforms, crawlers, and headless browsers.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting places every query inside Iraq, with no extra configuration.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Ethically-sourced IPs, never pulled from unknown sources.
Easy proxy management
Watch traffic in the dashboard, and switch your browser to an Iraqi IP with our extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Use a sticky IP for one SERP audit, then rotate during daily tracking runs.
Blazing-fast performance
Iraqi results load in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Reach our support team any time, day or night, by chat or email.
How do Iraq proxies work?
Tracking Iraqi search results locally takes 3 steps:
1. Choose residential proxies – Sign up with Decodo, then subscribe to residential proxies or start on the 3-day free trial.
2. Point traffic at Iraq – In the Proxy setup tab, pick Iraq so every query exits through an Iraqi IP.
3. Monitor rankings in both languages – Connect your rank tracker to the endpoint and record Arabic and Kurdish positions, snippets, and ads exactly as people searching from Iraq see them.
Common use cases for Iraq proxies
Iraqi users see results, ads, and prices shaped by their language and location. These 6 jobs need a local IP to get them right:
Access geo-restricted content
Access Iraqi services and offers that require a domestic connection.
Web scraping and data collection
Collect public listings and Iraqi dinar prices from local websites for market research.
Ad verification
See which ads run next to Arabic and Kurdish search results for users in Iraq.
Social media management
Run brand communication from one Iraqi IP so logins stay uninterrupted.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track how your pages and products rank for Iraqi searchers in both languages.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Throttled on one address? The next Iraqi IP in rotation takes over.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Iraq proxy server?
An Iraq proxy server routes your connection through an Iraqi IP, so websites and search engines see a local user and serve Iraqi results. You can explore Decodo's proxy plans to get one.
How do I get a Iraq proxy?
Register, open your Decodo control panel, and pick residential proxies. In Proxy setup, choose Iraq in the location dropdown and go with rotating sessions for trackers or sticky ones for manual audits. Paste the endpoint into your SERP software and send one query to confirm an Iraqi IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Iraq proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Iraq proxy address?
Iraq proxies give you an Iraqi proxy address, meaning an IP that websites place in Iraq. With it, search engines return Iraqi results, pages load in Arabic or Kurdish, and prices show in Iraqi dinars.
Why shouldn't I use free Iraq proxies?
Free Iraq proxies come from operators nobody can vouch for, so anything you send through them could be logged or changed. They're also shared, overloaded, and frequently blocked, which ruins rank tracking. Results that come back are often incomplete or show the wrong location. Our evaluation of popular proxy providers helps you find a dependable alternative.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Iraq proxy providers?
Compare Iraq proxy providers with a live test instead of marketing claims. Send the same Arabic and Kurdish queries through each, then check success rates, response times, and how closely results mirror what a local searcher gets. Decodo's 3-day free trial covers the test period.
What are dedicated Iraq proxies?
A dedicated proxy is a private IP for one user only. Decodo serves Iraq through residential proxies, and sticky mode locks one Iraqi IP to a full manual SERP audit.
Buy Fast Iraq Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Iraq proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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