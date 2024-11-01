Ad verification in a small island market needs two things from a connection: a believable local address and enough of them to repeat checks without reusing the same IP. Decodo's residential proxies provide both through a single account.

Hold a sticky session when you follow an ad from impression to landing page, or rotate addresses when you scan many publisher pages in one run. The same pool also supports price and assortment research on island retailers.

Rotating and sticky sessions – switch per job, not per contract

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 – works with ad-check scripts and headless browsers

Pay per GB – spend tracks the traffic your checks generate

14-day money-back option – room to test before you settle on a plan

Your team keeps one integration while the scope grows from a handful of publishers to the whole island.