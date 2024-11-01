Hold a session through checkout

Keep one Jamaican IP attached to your checkout flow with a sticky session of up to 60 minutes. Cart totals, taxes, and delivery fees then stay consistent from the product page to the final step.

Rotate for catalog sweeps

Per-request rotation gives every call a new address. Large daily sweeps of product pages then spread over the network instead of loading one IP.

Connect without rewrites

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support means existing scrapers, price trackers, and headless browsers plug in with a new endpoint and nothing more.

Billing runs per GB, so a weekly spot check costs far less than a daily full sweep of every category. If you track several markets in the region, the same account also covers North America proxies.