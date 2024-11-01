Rapid Jordan Proxy Servers

In Jordan, Arabic is the official language and many people also speak English, so local sites may offer both. With a Jordan proxy, tests run on residential IPs inside Jordan, showing which version, dinar prices, and ads locals get.

Start free trialSign in with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

100%

uptime

Easy

setup

Key features of our Jordan proxy solution

Testing Jordanian pages properly requires an IP that sites treat as domestic. The features below provide one, with local residential IPs, flexible sessions, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and 24/7 support.

Concentric colored semicircular arcs nesting into a pointed teardrop shape on a white background

Mask yourself with Jordan residential and mobile IPs

Language defaults, currency labels, and ad creatives on Jordanian sites can follow the visitor's IP. Decodo's residential proxies run your tests over home connections in Jordan, matching what locals experience.

Jordan residential proxies

With a 99.92% success rate and responses in under 0.5s, they support localization QA, ad verification, and market research.

Prices in JD and fils

Jordanian prices are often written in fils, 1,000 to the dinar, and a local IP shows which format each page uses.

Try Jordan proxies
Central circle emitting colored and black radial lines in a symmetrical starburst on white background

Browse safely with our Jordan datacenter and ISP proxies

Localization and ad checks need different session habits. Walking through an Arabic checkout and then its English twin works best on one IP from start to finish. Reviewing dozens of landing pages or ad placements works best with a new IP each time. Jordan residential proxies do both from one account.

Same IP across language switches

Sticky sessions hold your Jordanian IP through the language switch, the cart, and the final JD price.

New IP per placement

Rotation gives each check its own address, so large ad reviews stay under per-IP limits.

More markets, same setup

Testing neighboring countries next? Proxy locations across Asia use the same credentials and protocols.

Paying for tests

  • Pay per GB – you're charged for the data your tests transfer
  • 3-day free trial – review Jordanian pages before you choose a plan
Get Jordan proxies

Trusted by:

Incogni-logo
Infoprice-logo
RTMP-logo
GobbleCube-logo
Roidynamic-logo
Insites-logo
Osint-logo
ExoClick-logo
Adsecure-logo
NovaBeyond-logo
hehemobi-logo

Scale without limits with Jordan proxies

Test one Jordanian landing page in 2 languages today and your full site next quarter. Larger test plans just add requests on the same endpoint, and your QA setup stays as it is.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

Pick HTTP(S) or SOCKS5; Jordanian IPs handle both.

Reliable infrastructure

Language test runs in Jordan rarely fail, given a 99.92% success rate.

Seamless integration

Jordanian IPs work with Cypress, Playwright, and browser test runners.

Precise geo-targeting

Country-level targeting shows each Jordan language version as locals see it.

Ethically-sourced IPs

Ethically-sourced IPs, all from GDPR-compliant partners.

Easy proxy management

Track usage in the dashboard as tests run, and open Jordanian IPs from our Chrome or Firefox extension.

Dedicated & rotating IPs

Keep one sticky IP across language switches, or rotate through ad placements.

Blazing-fast performance

Jordanian pages load in under 0.5s.

24/7 tech support

Our support specialists help with test setups 24/7, by chat or email.

Start 3-day free trial
Magnifying glass revealing concentric multicolored partial circles on white background

How do Jordan proxies work?

Checking Jordanian pages from a local IP takes 3 steps:

1. Create your Decodo account – Sign up, then pick a residential plan that suits your test volume or begin with the 3-day free trial.

2. Set the country – Open Proxy setup and choose Jordan, so each test request goes out through a Jordanian address.

3. Compare versions – Load the endpoint in your browser or QA tool and check Arabic and English pages, JD prices, and ads as visitors in Jordan see them.

Get Jordan proxies

Common use cases for Jordan proxies

Jordanian visitors can get different languages, prices, and ads than visitors abroad. A local IP is the way to check these 6 things:

Access geo-restricted content

Access Jordan-only offers and account sign-ups gated behind a local IP check.

Price-intelligence-icon

Web scraping and data collection

Collect public listings and dinar prices from Jordanian classifieds and online stores.

Ad verification

Confirm the right ad, in Arabic or English, reaches each audience segment in Jordan.

Social media management

Run brand support replies from one Jordanian IP and keep login prompts rare.

eCommerce and SEO monitoring

Compare search rankings and product pages across the Arabic and English versions Jordanians see.

Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks

When a site rate-limits one Jordanian IP, rotation moves your next check to another.

Start 3-day free trial

Why people choose Decodo

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Badge 'Highest User Adoption' displaying award label, SPRING 2025 with G2 logo in corner

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Round badge displaying 'BEST VALUE' with five stars and 'PROXYWAY 2025' inside a double-ring border.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

TechRadar logo displaying 'tech radar' text with pink radar waves on a dark navy background

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag logo with PCMAG.COM text displayed in white on a red rectangular background

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

Contact us

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo

Frequently asked questions

What is a Jordan proxy server?

A Jordan proxy server replaces your visible IP with a Jordanian one. Sites then load their local language defaults, dinar prices, and ads, as they would for a resident. Browse the proxy plans to begin.

How do I get a Jordan proxy?

After signing up, open Decodo's dashboard page and choose residential proxies. In Proxy setup, select Jordan and use sticky sessions for language-switch tests or rotation for ad reviews. Point your browser or QA tool at the endpoint, then load one page to verify the IP reads as Jordanian.

How can I check my proxy?

To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Jordan proxy settings.

You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.

What is a Jordan proxy address?

A Jordan proxy address means sites read a Jordanian IP when you connect. Based on it, pages open in their local language, prices appear in JD, and offers match those shown to people living there.

Why shouldn't I use free Jordan proxies?

A free Jordan proxy gives no guarantee about who sees your traffic. The operator can record or change requests, which skews localization results, and the overcrowded IPs are slow or already blocked. Tests built on them break unpredictably. Our guide to choosing between proxy providers lays out safer options for localization work.

Do you offer technical support?

Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.

What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?

Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.

Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.

Where can I find a detailed comparison of Jordan proxy providers?

Put the Jordan proxy providers on your shortlist through one localization test plan, in Arabic and English, over a few days. Compare success rates, page speed, and whether both language versions come back correctly. Decodo's 3-day free trial makes room for that comparison.

What are dedicated Jordan proxies?

With a dedicated proxy, nobody else shares your IP. Jordan is served by Decodo's residential proxies, and sticky mode keeps your IP unchanged for the length of a test.

Buy Fast Jordan Proxies

Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Jordan proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.

Start free trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved