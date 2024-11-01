Language defaults, currency labels, and ad creatives on Jordanian sites can follow the visitor's IP. Decodo's residential proxies run your tests over home connections in Jordan, matching what locals experience.

Jordan residential proxies

With a 99.92% success rate and responses in under 0.5s, they support localization QA, ad verification, and market research.

Prices in JD and fils

Jordanian prices are often written in fils, 1,000 to the dinar, and a local IP shows which format each page uses.