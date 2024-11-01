Tracking prices in Kazakhstan usually mixes careful checks with bulk collection. A basket test needs one stable address until the tenge total appears, while a nightly catalog pull needs a fresh IP for each request. Kazakhstan residential proxies handle both, and you choose the mode per job.

One IP for the full basket

Sticky sessions hold your Kazakhstan IP from the first product view to the tenge total at checkout.

New IPs for every sweep

Rotation spreads catalog requests across the pool, so scheduled price pulls don't stall on per-IP limits.

SERP checks on the side

The same IPs show local search results, so price and ranking data come from one setup.

Usage-based payment