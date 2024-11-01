QA teams need to know what a visitor in Kosovo gets, not what a test server abroad sees. Our residential proxies route each check through a household connection in Kosovo, like the everyday traffic on Vala and IPKO.

Kosovo residential proxies

99.92% of requests succeed, at an average response time under 0.5s. Used for localization QA, price monitoring, and ad verification.

Euro prices, 2 languages

Stores such as Gjirafa50 list prices in euros. A local IP lets you confirm that your own Albanian and Serbian pages load correctly.