Classifieds and stores in Kyrgyzstan can show listings, prices, and language versions based on location. Decodo's residential proxies route your research traffic through home connections in Kyrgyzstan, so samples reflect the domestic market.

Kyrgyzstan residential proxies

They answer in under 0.5s and complete 99.92% of requests, which makes them a fit for market research, price tracking, and listing-volume analysis.

Local listings in som

Lalafo lists prices in KGS in both Russian and Kyrgyz, and browsing from a Kyrgyzstan IP shows the domestic selection.