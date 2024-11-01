Ad verification covers 2 very different jobs. Following a single ad from impression through redirects to the landing page needs one stable address. Sampling placements across many sites needs a new address for nearly every request. Laos residential proxies cover each case, with the behavior set per campaign.

Fixed IP for click paths

A sticky session keeps your Laos IP fixed through each redirect, so tracking parameters and landing pages load as a local viewer would see them.

Rotating IPs for placement sampling

Rotation spreads checks across the pool, keeping large sampling runs under each site's request limits.

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Use whichever protocol your verification tool supports; both run on the same Laos IPs.

Flexible payment