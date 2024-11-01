Sites show different content depending on where they think you are. Our residential proxies place your requests on Latvian household connections, so that guess lands in Latvia.

Latvia residential proxies

A <0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. Good for localization testing, euro price checks, and SEO audits in Latvian.

Local by design

Sites like SS.com then load the same language versions and listings people in Latvia get, because each request looks like ordinary household traffic.