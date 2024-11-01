Easy-to-Use Latvia Proxies
Many Latvian sites run in several languages and show local offers only to visitors in the country. A Latvia proxy puts your traffic on residential IPs located there, and every language version loads as residents see it.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Latvia proxy solution
The goal is simple: each Latvian page you load should match the local version. That takes quick responses, precise country targeting, HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 support, and help whenever you need it.
Mask yourself with Latvia residential and mobile IPs
Sites show different content depending on where they think you are. Our residential proxies place your requests on Latvian household connections, so that guess lands in Latvia.
Latvia residential proxies
A <0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. Good for localization testing, euro price checks, and SEO audits in Latvian.
Local by design
Sites like SS.com then load the same language versions and listings people in Latvia get, because each request looks like ordinary household traffic.
Browse safely with our Latvia datacenter and ISP proxies
A scripted test path needs one IP throughout, while a first crawl of a new site needs many. Latvian residential proxies cover both with one session setting. You don't need a separate tool or account for each type of job you run.
Persistent IPs
A sticky session keeps a single Latvian IP for an entire scripted path or login. Every step reaches the site from the same visitor, so test results stay comparable.
Rotating IPs
Rotation hands out a fresh address per request, which lets long crawls continue past rate limits.
Standard protocols
Connect test runners, browsers, and scrapers over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, depending on each tool's settings.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – billing follows the gigabytes you use
- 14-day money-back option – on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Latvia proxies
Check one Latvian page or a full multilingual site on the same Latvia proxies. If you add markets later, proxies across Europe work from the same account and setup.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Any tool reaches Latvian IPs over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Reruns are rare, thanks to a 99.92% residential success rate on Latvian IPs.
Seamless integration
Test runners and scrapers with proxy settings can use Latvian IPs.
Precise geo-targeting
Every test request exits in Latvia, the same as a local visitor's.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Each IP in our residential pool is opt-in.
Easy proxy management
Between test runs, switch Latvian IPs through Chrome or Firefox extensions and check usage in the dashboard.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Scripted paths keep a sticky IP; first-time crawls rotate on each request.
Blazing-fast performance
On Latvian IPs, responses take under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
If a Latvian job fails at night, support is online 24/7.
How do Latvia proxies work?
Latvian pages load locally after 3 short setup steps:
1. Activate residential proxies – Any Decodo plan includes them, and so does the 3-day free trial, so you can test first.
2. Choose Latvia – Make Latvia the location in Proxy setup, and Latvian IPs carry all of your requests from then on.
3. Check each version – Load every language version in your test tool and compare euro prices and local offers with what residents see before each new release.
Common use cases for Latvia proxies
Teams use Latvian IPs for a wide range of jobs. The 6 use cases below cover the ones they run most often:
Access geo-restricted content
Services that only serve Latvian visitors open from a local IP.
Web scraping and data collection
Collect listings and euro prices from public Latvian sites in every language version.
Ad verification
Make each language version of a Latvian ad lead to a matching landing page.
Social media management
Keep brand logins quiet by replying from a single Latvian IP.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
View euro prices on 220.lv and Salidzini.lv, plus your Latvian search rankings.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Long QA crawls keep moving as rotation swaps in a new Latvian IP.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Using a free Latvian proxy means trusting an operator you can't name with your traffic. On top of that risk, free IPs carry these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Latvia proxy server?
Requests sent through a Latvia proxy server arrive from a Latvian IP. Websites accept them as domestic traffic and load pages in Latvian, euro prices, and country-specific offers. Decodo's proxy plans include residential IPs.
How do I get a Latvia proxy?
With an account in place, visit Decodo's dashboard and enable residential proxies. In the Proxy setup tab, enter Latvia as the location and choose a session type. Your test runner, browser, or script then needs the endpoint, and one request shows whether the IP is Latvian.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Latvia proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Latvia proxy address?
Websites see a Latvia proxy address as a visitor located in Latvia. That's why they load Latvian pages, show prices in euros, and surface local offers. That's the version your work should be based on.
Why shouldn't I use free Latvia proxies?
Anyone can run a free Latvian proxy, and that's the problem. You can't verify the operator, so your credentials and requests may be logged or altered. Free IPs also time out and get blocked, which makes results hard to trust and bugs hard to trace. Our guide to proxy providers worth trusting suggests safer options.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Latvia proxy providers?
Run a short trial with each Latvia proxy provider on identical Latvian pages. Measure success rates, latency, and session stability, and note how fast support answers your questions. Decodo offers a 3-day free trial that fits exactly this kind of test.
What are dedicated Latvia proxies?
Sole access to an IP for one user is what makes a proxy dedicated. Latvia is served by Decodo's residential proxies, which hold your Latvian IP during a task via sticky sessions.
Buy Fast Latvia Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Latvia proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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