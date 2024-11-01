Lithuanian stores and comparison portals can show different prices and offers depending on where a shopper connects. Decodo's residential proxies send your monitoring traffic through Lithuanian home connections to capture local euro prices.

Lithuania residential proxies

They combine a 99.92% success rate with responses under 0.5s, a good match for tracking competitor prices, checking assortments, and monitoring Lithuanian SERPs.

Prices from 1,500+ stores

Kaina24.lt compares offers from more than 1,500 online stores in euros, and a Lithuanian IP shows the same rankings local shoppers see.