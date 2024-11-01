Lithuania Proxies Done Right
Lithuania proxies route your price checks through residential IPs inside Lithuania. Stores and comparison portals then show the euro prices, offers, and Lithuanian pages that local shoppers see, not an international default.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Lithuania proxy solution
Euro price data from Lithuania has to be collected locally to be accurate. These features cover that: residential IPs in Lithuania, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, replies within 0.5s, and support available 24/7.
Mask yourself with Lithuania residential and mobile IPs
Lithuanian stores and comparison portals can show different prices and offers depending on where a shopper connects. Decodo's residential proxies send your monitoring traffic through Lithuanian home connections to capture local euro prices.
Lithuania residential proxies
They combine a 99.92% success rate with responses under 0.5s, a good match for tracking competitor prices, checking assortments, and monitoring Lithuanian SERPs.
Prices from 1,500+ stores
Kaina24.lt compares offers from more than 1,500 online stores in euros, and a Lithuanian IP shows the same rankings local shoppers see.
Browse safely with our Lithuania datacenter and ISP proxies
Price monitoring in Lithuania usually runs as 2 jobs. Basket checks follow one session from product page to checkout so delivery costs and discounts show up in the final euro total. Catalog crawls request thousands of product and comparison pages on a schedule. Lithuania residential proxies run both from one account.
Sticky baskets
Sticky sessions keep one Lithuanian IP through cart, delivery, and payment steps.
IP rotation for catalogs
Rotation hands each request a new address, so scheduled crawls keep pace without per-IP blocks.
Rankings alongside prices
Run Lithuanian keyword checks over the same pool, so SEO and pricing data use a single integration.
Paying by traffic
- Pay per GB – billing scales with your monitoring bandwidth
- 3-day free trial – test Lithuanian price runs at no cost
Trusted by:
Scale without limits with Lithuania proxies
Track one competitor in Lithuania this month and an entire category next month without changing your tracker. The proxies take on extra requests as you scale, and your integration stays exactly as it is.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Lithuanian IPs speak HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 natively.
Reliable infrastructure
Scheduled price crawls in Lithuania stay complete, backed by a 99.92% success rate.
Seamless integration
Lithuanian IPs integrate with price trackers, scrapers, and BI dashboards.
Precise geo-targeting
Target Lithuania at country level, and each request returns local euro prices.
Ethically-sourced IPs
All IPs are ethically-sourced and GDPR-compliant.
Easy proxy management
Follow traffic in your dashboard as trackers run, and open a Lithuanian IP straight from our browser extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Hold a sticky IP from basket to checkout, or rotate through catalog crawls.
Blazing-fast performance
Lithuanian requests resolve in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Questions about your setup? Our support team is on hand 24/7.
How do Lithuania proxies work?
Lithuanian price monitoring runs on 3 simple steps:
1. Get a residential plan – Sign up with Decodo and choose residential proxies, or test them on the 3-day free trial first.
2. Choose Lithuania – Open the Proxy setup tab and select the country, so your tracker gets a Lithuanian IP address on every request.
3. Start monitoring – Connect your price tracker to the endpoint and collect euro prices, stock, and promotions, plus local search positions, the way local buyers get them.
Common use cases for Lithuania proxies
Lithuanian prices, search results, and offers depend on where a request comes from. These 6 jobs get the most from a local IP:
Access geo-restricted content
Open Lithuanian deals and services limited to visitors with local IPs.
Web scraping and data collection
Scrape public product data and euro prices from Lithuanian stores and comparison portals.
Ad verification
Confirm that ads aimed at Lithuania reach local viewers with the correct creative.
Social media management
Share brand posts from a single Lithuanian IP without tripping login security.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track euro price changes on comparison portals and your rankings in Lithuanian search.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
One blocked address won't halt the crawl, since requests rotate across Lithuanian IPs.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a Lithuania proxy server?
A Lithuania proxy server gives each of your requests a Lithuanian exit IP, so stores and search engines show their local versions with euro prices. To set one up, compare Decodo's proxy plans.
How do I get a Lithuania proxy?
Register, open your Decodo account area, and choose residential proxies. In Proxy setup, set Lithuania as your country and decide whether sessions rotate or stick. Drop the endpoint into your monitoring tool and send one trial request to check for a Lithuanian IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Lithuania proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Lithuania proxy address?
Lithuania proxies give your connection an address that geolocates to Lithuania. Online stores and search engines read it and respond with euro prices, Lithuanian-language pages, and local rankings instead of the international versions they show elsewhere.
Why shouldn't I use free Lithuania proxies?
Free Lithuanian proxies can't be trusted with competitor data. You won't know who runs the server, so requests may be logged or edited, and the shared IPs crawl along or get blocked by retailers. Price runs then return holes instead of numbers. Our analysis of the best proxy providers covers more dependable options.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Lithuania proxy providers?
Lithuania proxies are easiest to judge with a live trial. Send identical price checks to the same Lithuanian stores through each shortlisted provider. Then check the share of pages that loaded, the speed, and how accurate the euro prices were. You can run it on Decodo's 3-day free trial.
What are dedicated Lithuania proxies?
Dedicated proxies are IPs no other customer can use. Decodo provides Lithuania through residential proxies with sticky sessions, and you can add European proxy locations from the same account.
Buy Fast Lithuania Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Lithuania proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option