Market studies mix 2 kinds of work. Following one seller's catalog page by page needs a single address, while sampling a whole category in one afternoon needs many. Our residential proxies for Macedonia support both modes, and you can switch between them per project.

Sticky for long tasks

Pin a session to one Macedonian IP, so paginated results, filters, and saved searches load without breaking midway.

Rotation for wide sweeps

Get a new IP with each request, and spread category-wide sampling across the pool instead of one address.

Any standard tool

Scrapers, browsers, and research platforms connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 with no special setup.

What you pay for