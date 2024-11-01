Rapid Malta Proxy Servers
English-language searches return different results in Malta than in other English-speaking markets, because search engines localize results. A Malta proxy routes your rank checks through residential IPs in Malta, so you record the positions local users actually see.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Malta proxy solution
Malta is a small market where a few positions decide who gets the clicks. Our Maltese IPs keep every ranking check local, with quick responses, Malta-only targeting, and help around the clock.
Mask yourself with Malta residential and mobile IPs
Search engines build a Malta-specific results page for Maltese users. Decodo's residential IPs give your rank tracker that view from Maltese home connections. To search engines, they look like the everyday traffic GO, Melita, and Epic carry. One account also covers Europe proxies for other markets.
Malta residential proxies
A 99.92% success rate, with responses averaging under 0.5s. Suited to SERP tracking, local SEO audits, and market research.
2 official languages
Maltese and English are both official, and classifieds such as Maltapark list euro prices in English.
Browse safely with our Malta datacenter and ISP proxies
SEO checks in Malta come in 2 shapes. Following one query through several result pages or a local map pack needs a consistent address. Tracking hundreds of keywords every morning needs a broad spread of IPs. Maltese residential IPs support both from a single account.
Same IP, start to finish
Sticky mode holds your Maltese address for the window you set, so paginated results stay consistent.
New IP per query
Rotation sends each keyword check from a different address, which keeps large tracking runs off any single IP.
Standard connections
Rank trackers and crawlers connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 using their standard proxy settings.
How billing works
- Pay per GB – keyword checks are billed by the traffic they use
- 3-day free trial – compare Maltese rankings before choosing a plan
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Scale without limits with Malta proxies
Adding Malta to an existing SEO program takes one location setting, not a new stack. Malta proxies share your account, endpoints, and billing, so reports for every market stay in one place.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Rank trackers reach Malta via HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Daily keyword runs complete with few gaps, thanks to a 99.92% success rate.
Seamless integration
SEO suites, crawlers, and audit tools all run on Maltese IPs.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting keeps each query in Malta, so rankings reflect local results.
Ethically-sourced IPs
We source residential IPs through opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Keep an eye on traffic in the dashboard, and activate Maltese IPs from the browser extension.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Use sticky IPs for paginated checks and rotating ones for large keyword lists.
Blazing-fast performance
Queries return in under 0.5s on average.
24/7 tech support
Maltese projects get LiveChat and email support from our team around the clock.
How do Malta proxies work?
Getting Maltese rankings into your weekly reports works like this:
1. Create your login – Register with Decodo and add a residential plan, or compare Maltese results first on the 3-day free trial.
2. Set the location – Pick Malta under Proxy setup, which sends every keyword query out from a Maltese IP address.
3. Run your tracker – Feed the endpoint into your rank tracker and record positions, snippets, and local results exactly as users in Malta get them.
Common use cases for Malta proxies
SEO is the main focus here, but Maltese IPs also serve research, QA, and advertising teams in their daily work. Typical jobs include:
Access geo-restricted content
Access Malta-only offers and services from a Maltese IP address.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather public listings and prices from Maltese websites to inform market analysis.
Ad verification
Check which ads Maltese users see in English and Maltese, and where they appear.
Social media management
Run local brand profiles from one stable Maltese IP and avoid surprise verifications.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Record Maltese keyword positions daily and watch how local stores price their bestsellers.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
If a site slows one address down, continue on another Maltese IP.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Malta proxy server?
In short, a Malta proxy server relays your traffic, so every site you open sees a Maltese IP address. Search results and store pages then appear as they do in Malta, euro prices included. Check proxy plans and select residential IPs.
How do I get a Malta proxy?
After you register, log in to Decodo's dashboard and open the residential product. Proxy setup lists Malta as a location; pick it and decide whether keyword checks should rotate IPs or stay on a sticky session. Your rank tracker takes the endpoint next, and one test query confirms the IP is Maltese.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Malta proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Malta proxy address?
Search engines decide which local results to show by looking up your IP's location. A Malta proxy address points that lookup to Malta, so you get Maltese results, English or Maltese pages, and euro prices on every visit.
Why shouldn't I use free Malta proxies?
Most free Malta proxies hide their operators, and that's the first problem. Your requests might be logged, responses altered, or scripts injected in transit. Crowds of users also share free IPs, so they run slowly and get blocked often, which ruins any ranking data you collect. See our comparison of tested proxy providers for alternatives.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Malta proxy providers?
Rank tracking quickly shows which providers hold up. Run the same Maltese keyword list through each candidate for several days and compare completed checks, response speed, and how support treats you. To include us in that test, start a 3-day free trial of our residential proxies.
What are dedicated Malta proxies?
One IP, used by one customer only, is the idea behind dedicated proxies. Decodo relies on residential proxies for Malta; use a sticky session when a check must stay on one IP.
Buy Fast Malta Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Malta proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option