Search engines build a Malta-specific results page for Maltese users. Decodo's residential IPs give your rank tracker that view from Maltese home connections. To search engines, they look like the everyday traffic GO, Melita, and Epic carry. One account also covers Europe proxies for other markets.

Malta residential proxies

A 99.92% success rate, with responses averaging under 0.5s. Suited to SERP tracking, local SEO audits, and market research.

2 official languages

Maltese and English are both official, and classifieds such as Maltapark list euro prices in English.