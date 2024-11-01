Ad verification in Monaco calls for 2 connection habits. Rechecking a premium placement across several page loads needs one steady address. Spot-checking a campaign on many publisher pages works better with a new IP each time. Monaco residential IPs handle both, and the same account extends to European proxies for wider campaigns.

One viewer, one IP

Sticky sessions keep your Monaco address constant, so frequency caps and creative rotation work exactly like they do for one real visitor.

Fresh IP per check

Rotating mode assigns a different IP to each request, spreading spot checks across the available addresses.

Ready for your tools

Ad verification tools and headless browsers connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

Paying for checks