Price tracking in Morocco works best when each job gets the connection pattern it needs. A basket check might follow one session through cart and checkout. A catalog sweep might touch thousands of product pages in an hour. Moroccan residential proxies handle both from the same account.

Sticky for multi-step checks

Hold one Moroccan IP while you add items, apply a promo code, and read the final dirham total.

Rotating for catalog sweeps

Each request gets a new address, so large price crawls keep running without hitting per-IP caps.

HTTP(S) or SOCKS5

Choose whichever protocol your scraper or browser already supports. Both work with the same Moroccan IPs and credentials.

Flexible billing