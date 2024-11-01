Nauruan is the official language, while English is used for most commercial purposes. Prices on local telecom and travel sites appear in AUD.

Decodo's residential proxies route your requests through home connections in Nauru, with responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Research teams use them for competitor scans, price benchmarking, and checks on localized landing pages.

Local network context

Sites in Nauru expect visitors arriving through local providers such as CenpacNet, which has served as the country's ISP since 1998, so residential traffic looks ordinary.