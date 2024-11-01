Nauru Proxies Made Easy
Research on Nauru often starts with its websites, and those sites can respond differently to outside visitors. Nauru proxies give you residential IPs on the island, so your work begins from the pages, AUD prices, and offers that locals actually get.
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Key features of our Nauru proxy solution
Gathering Nauru data well takes local IPs, accurate targeting, and steady connections. These features handle all 3, with HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 support and a team on hand 24/7.
Mask yourself with Nauru residential and mobile IPs
Nauruan is the official language, while English is used for most commercial purposes. Prices on local telecom and travel sites appear in AUD.
Decodo's residential proxies route your requests through home connections in Nauru, with responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Research teams use them for competitor scans, price benchmarking, and checks on localized landing pages.
Local network context
Sites in Nauru expect visitors arriving through local providers such as CenpacNet, which has served as the country's ISP since 1998, so residential traffic looks ordinary.
Browse safely with our Nauru datacenter and ISP proxies
Market research in a small country tends to rely on a short list of sources checked often. That makes session control and fair billing more important than raw volume, and it rewards a setup you can adjust per job without starting over.
Session options
- Rotating – a different Nauru IP for each request during wide scans
- Sticky – the same IP for up to 60 minutes across multi-page forms
- HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 – whichever protocol your tooling supports
A typical project mixes both modes. Rotation covers a weekly sweep of local sites, while sticky sessions handle quotes and booking flows that span several pages.
Plan details
- Pay per GB – charges track the traffic you send, so idle weeks cost little
- 14-day money-back option – room to switch if a new plan doesn't fit
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How do Nauru proxies work?
Bringing Nauru pages into a research workflow involves 3 steps:
1. Pick residential proxies – Register with Decodo and choose residential proxies, or start with the 3-day free trial.
2. Select Nauru – Set the country in the Proxy setup tab, and requests start leaving through local IPs right away.
3. Collect and compare – Connect your scraper or browser tool, then capture pages, AUD prices, and offers exactly as locals receive them, ready to set against your other markets.
Common use cases for Nauru proxies
Nauru proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Nauru proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Nauru-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Nauru -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Nauru audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Nauru social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Nauru.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Nauru platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
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Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
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Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Nauru proxy server?
Traffic you send via a Nauru proxy server leaves from a local IP, and websites treat you as a visitor from Nauru and serve their domestic version. Explore proxy plans to get residential access and start collecting.
How do I get a Nauru proxy?
Start from the Decodo control panel once you have an account. Select residential proxies, open Proxy setup, and choose Nauru along with rotating or sticky sessions. Paste the endpoint into your scraper or headless browser, then run one request to check where the IP resolves.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Nauru proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Nauru proxy address?
Nauru proxies assign you IP addresses located in Nauru. Websites use that signal to decide on language, currency, and local offers. Need comparison data from neighboring markets? Our proxies elsewhere in Oceania run from the same account.
Why shouldn't I use free Nauru proxies?
Nobody tells you who runs a free proxy or what it records. Free IPs are also crowded and often blocked, so pages from Nauru may load partially or not at all, leaving holes in your data that are hard to spot later. Start with our shortlist of trusted proxy providers instead.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Nauru proxy providers?
Coverage for small countries differs between providers, so test it before you commit. Request a sample of IPs, confirm their location with a lookup, and check session control on your own targets. Decodo's 3-day free trial lets you do this on live jobs.
What are dedicated Nauru proxies?
In proxy terms, dedicated means one user per IP. Decodo serves Nauru with residential proxies, and sticky sessions let you keep a single Nauru IP for up to 60 minutes per task.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Nauru Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Nauru proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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