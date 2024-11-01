Nepal research projects usually need 2 kinds of access. Following one seller or listing category through many pages calls for a steady address, while sampling the whole marketplace every week calls for many different ones. Nepal residential proxies offer both, and the session mode is set per study.

Sticky sessions for seller tracking

Stay on one Nepali IP while you follow a seller's listings across several pages and visits.

Rotation for market samples

Each request comes from a new IP, so weekly sweeps continue when a site limits repeat visitors.

HTTP(S) or SOCKS5

Choose the protocol your crawler or browser prefers; the Nepali IP pool is the same.

Billing that matches usage