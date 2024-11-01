Hassle-Free Nepal Proxy IPs
Researching Nepal's online market means seeing listings and rupee prices the way local buyers do. A Nepal proxy routes your crawler over residential IPs in Nepal, so collected data reflects the domestic view.
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125M+
IPs
195+
locations
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tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Nepal proxy solution
Collecting Nepali market data calls for local, dependable connections. These features provide them: Nepali residential IPs, targeting by country, sticky sessions, and 24/7 support.
Mask yourself with Nepal residential and mobile IPs
What a Nepali classifieds site or store lists, and at what price, may depend on where the visitor connects from. Decodo's residential proxies send your research traffic over household connections in Nepal, so samples match the local market.
Nepal residential proxies
A 99.92% success rate and sub-0.5s responses suit demand research, price comparison, and secondhand market analysis.
New and used listings
Hamrobazar carries new and used listings from individual sellers and businesses, and a Nepali IP returns the selection local buyers browse.
Browse safely with our Nepal datacenter and ISP proxies
Nepal research projects usually need 2 kinds of access. Following one seller or listing category through many pages calls for a steady address, while sampling the whole marketplace every week calls for many different ones. Nepal residential proxies offer both, and the session mode is set per study.
Sticky sessions for seller tracking
Stay on one Nepali IP while you follow a seller's listings across several pages and visits.
Rotation for market samples
Each request comes from a new IP, so weekly sweeps continue when a site limits repeat visitors.
HTTP(S) or SOCKS5
Choose the protocol your crawler or browser prefers; the Nepali IP pool is the same.
Billing that matches usage
- Pay per GB – the cost follows the data each study collects
- 3-day free trial – sample Nepali listings before you buy
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Scale without limits with Nepal proxies
A first study might track 10 sellers in Nepal; a later one might cover the entire marketplace. Capacity follows your request volume, so there's no code to rewrite between projects.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Nepali IPs run over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 connections.
Reliable infrastructure
Few pages go missing from Nepal studies, thanks to a 99.92% success rate.
Seamless integration
Nepali IPs fit crawlers, spreadsheets, and research notebooks alike.
Precise geo-targeting
Set targeting to Nepal, and each request goes out on a local IP.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Every Nepali IP is ethically sourced and GDPR-compliant.
Easy proxy management
Track bandwidth from the dashboard and activate a Nepali IP straight from Chrome or Firefox.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Use sticky sessions to follow single sellers and rotation for marketplace-wide samples.
Blazing-fast performance
Responses from Nepal return in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Our support team helps with crawler setup by chat or email, 24/7.
How do Nepal proxies work?
Collecting market data in Nepal through local IPs takes 3 steps:
1. Create an account – Sign up at Decodo and select residential proxies, either on a paid subscription or via the 3-day free trial.
2. Choose Nepal – Use the Proxy setup tab to pick Nepal, and your requests will exit through Nepali IPs.
3. Gather your data – Run your crawler through the endpoint and collect public listings, asking prices, and seller details as buyers in Nepal see them.
Common use cases for Nepal proxies
Nepal's online market looks different from a local connection. These 6 tasks show where a Nepali IP makes the biggest difference:
Access geo-restricted content
Open Nepali services and promotions that only load for local visitors.
Web scraping and data collection
Pull asking prices and public listing data from Nepali marketplaces for demand research.
Ad verification
Verify that campaigns aimed at Nepal display the correct creative and destination page.
Social media management
Manage brand inbox replies from a steady Nepali IP to limit login checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Follow listing prices and your local search visibility as buyers in Nepal see them.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotation moves to a new Nepali IP whenever one gets blocked mid-sweep.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Nepal proxy server?
A Nepal proxy server attaches a Nepali IP to each request you send, so websites see a domestic visitor and show local listings and prices. To set one up, review the proxy plans on Decodo.
How do I get a Nepal proxy?
Register, then sign in to Decodo's dashboard area and pick residential proxies. Under Proxy setup, choose Nepal, then set sessions to sticky or rotating for each study. Feed the endpoint to your crawler, then run one request and confirm the location shows Nepal. Need neighboring markets too? Asia proxy coverage works from the same account.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Nepal proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Nepal proxy address?
Nepal proxy addresses are Nepali IPs your traffic can exit through, and each one geolocates inside the country. Websites read that location and respond with Nepali listings, rupee pricing, and local offers instead of their international pages.
Why shouldn't I use free Nepal proxies?
Free Nepali proxies often fail mid-study and give no hint why. Their operators are unknown, so traffic may be logged or rewritten. The IPs are also shared, slow, and blocked by many sites, which leaves holes in your samples. Our overview of the best proxy services helps you find a provider you can rely on.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Nepal proxy providers?
Give a handful of Nepal proxy providers the same research job over several days. Track success rates, page load times, and whether listings match what you see from inside Nepal. With Decodo, the 3-day free trial lets you take part without paying.
What are dedicated Nepal proxies?
Dedicated proxies are IPs kept for one user's traffic only. Nepal is offered through Decodo's residential proxies, with sticky sessions that hold an IP while you follow a seller.
Buy Fast Nepal Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Nepal proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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