Localization work for New Caledonia splits into regression tests after each release and one-off audits before a launch. Both need local IPs, but they use them differently.

Rotation for regression suites

Spread hundreds of automated page loads across many residential IPs in the territory, keeping each run under site rate limits.

Sticky sessions for launch audits

Keep one address for up to 60 minutes while a tester walks through sign-up, cart, and payment pages in French.

Currency checks

Confirm that XPF prices render with the right symbol and tax note. The CFP franc has a fixed parity with the euro, so conversion mistakes are easy to spot.

Wider regional coverage

Testing several Pacific markets at once? Add more Oceania proxy options to the same account and keep one integration.