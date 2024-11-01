Proven New Zealand Proxy IPs
NZD prices, local ads, and regional offers only appear when a site believes you're in New Zealand. A New Zealand proxy creates that impression with residential IPs, so you see the same content as people who live there.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our New Zealand proxy solution
To collect New Zealand data, you need connections that look local and stay fast. These features cover both, plus country targeting, protocol options, and a support team on call 24/7.
Mask yourself with New Zealand residential and mobile IPs
Location decides which ads and prices a site serves. Decodo's residential proxies supply New Zealand IPs from real households, so the location your tools report is local.
New Zealand residential proxies
A <0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. Popular for ad verification, NZD price checks, and local SEO tracking.
Treated as local
Trade Me and other local sites see a household connection and respond with the same NZD listings that people in New Zealand browse.
Browse safely with our New Zealand datacenter and ISP proxies
Rechecking one campaign needs a stable address, while sampling many placements needs variety. On New Zealand residential proxies, you decide which behavior each job gets. Both kinds of jobs can run side by side under the same account.
Same IP, same session
During a recheck, your New Zealand IP stays in place thanks to a sticky session. Comparisons stay fair because the connection doesn't change between views.
New IP, every request
Rotation spreads frequent checks across many addresses, so none of them gets flagged for repeat visits.
Beyond New Zealand
Our proxies across Oceania run on the same endpoints and dashboard, with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support throughout.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – your costs follow your traffic
- 3-day free trial – try local IPs free of charge
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Scale without limits with New Zealand proxies
A single campaign recheck or a full audit of New Zealand placements uses the same configuration. New Zealand proxies absorb the extra load, and your integration doesn't need a single change.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
New Zealand connections accept HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Overnight jobs for New Zealand finish on schedule at a 99.92% residential success rate.
Seamless integration
Headless browsers and verification platforms take New Zealand IPs directly.
Precise geo-targeting
New Zealand targeting shows you the content real local visitors receive.
Ethically-sourced IPs
People who opted in supply our residential IPs.
Easy proxy management
Mid-audit, our Chrome or Firefox add-ons switch New Zealand IPs, and the dashboard tracks your traffic.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Rechecks stay on a sticky IP; broad sampling rotates with each request.
Blazing-fast performance
Requests through New Zealand finish in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Need a hand mid-project? Our team is reachable 24/7 by chat or email.
How do New Zealand proxies work?
There are only 3 steps between sign-up and New Zealand results:
1. Create an account – Choose residential proxies, then start on any paid plan or with the 3-day free trial.
2. Target New Zealand – Under Proxy setup, choose New Zealand, and your requests begin leaving through IPs in the country right away.
3. See local results – Connect your browser or verification tool, then review the ads, NZD prices, and offers that local visitors get on their own screens.
Common use cases for New Zealand proxies
Campaign checks are one use; New Zealand IPs also serve research, pricing, and SEO work. These 6 cases cover the range:
Access geo-restricted content
Services meant only for New Zealand viewers open from a local IP.
Web scraping and data collection
Build NZD price and listing datasets from public New Zealand retail and classifieds sites.
Ad verification
Spot off-brief creatives and broken redirects in campaigns before viewers in New Zealand do.
Social media management
Respond as your brand through one New Zealand IP, avoiding repeat login challenges.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
See NZD prices and listings as Trade Me shows them locally, plus your New Zealand rankings.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Repeat ad checks spread across many New Zealand IPs, so no address gets flagged.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Data gathered through a free New Zealand proxy is suspect from the start: the IP may be flagged, and the operator can record or tamper with traffic. Expect these limitations as well:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a New Zealand proxy server?
Through a New Zealand proxy server, each request you send gets a local IP. Websites see a visitor in New Zealand and return NZD prices, local ads, and regional content. Buy proxies for residential IPs.
How do I get a New Zealand proxy?
Setup takes place in Decodo's dashboard after you sign up. Choose residential proxies, select New Zealand in Proxy setup, and set rotating or sticky sessions. Your browser or verification tool takes the endpoint, and checking one request confirms that you have the New Zealand IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected New Zealand proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a New Zealand proxy address?
Ad servers and shops check your IP before deciding what to show. A New Zealand proxy address places you in New Zealand, so you receive the creatives, NZD prices, and offers meant for local viewers.
Why shouldn't I use free New Zealand proxies?
Depending on a free New Zealand proxy risks 2 things at once. First, an unknown operator can log, resell, or alter your traffic. Second, overused IPs are easy for sites to spot, and suspicious traffic may get different content or no content at all. Our guide to established proxy providers points to safer options.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of New Zealand proxy providers?
Put each New Zealand proxy provider through the same local job for a few days. Check success rates, latency, and session options, and see how support handles questions. Decodo's 3-day free trial gives you enough time to see the difference before you choose a plan.
What are dedicated New Zealand proxies?
One user, one IP: that's a dedicated proxy. Decodo's New Zealand coverage uses residential proxies instead, and a sticky session keeps one local IP through a full recheck.
Buy Fast New Zealand Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter New Zealand proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option