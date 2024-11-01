Rechecking one campaign needs a stable address, while sampling many placements needs variety. On New Zealand residential proxies, you decide which behavior each job gets. Both kinds of jobs can run side by side under the same account.

Same IP, same session

During a recheck, your New Zealand IP stays in place thanks to a sticky session. Comparisons stay fair because the connection doesn't change between views.

New IP, every request

Rotation spreads frequent checks across many addresses, so none of them gets flagged for repeat visits.

Beyond New Zealand

Our proxies across Oceania run on the same endpoints and dashboard, with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support throughout.

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