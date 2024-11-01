Steady Niger Proxy Servers
A Niger proxy lets your tools browse through residential IPs located in Niger. Ad networks and websites then serve the creatives, offers, and CFA franc prices meant for local audiences, not the versions shown to visitors abroad.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Niger proxy solution
What a campaign shows in Niger can differ from what your office sees. The features below close that gap, from country targeting and fast residential IPs to round-the-clock help.
Mask yourself with Niger residential and mobile IPs
Ad servers decide what to display from the visitor's IP. Decodo's residential proxies give your checks addresses from home connections in Niger, so the campaign you review is the one local users get.
Niger residential proxies
They return responses in under 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate, which suits ad verification, landing page QA, and market sizing research.
One currency, 8 markets
Niger shares the CFA franc with 7 other UMOA member countries, so a local IP confirms which country's pricing a regional campaign actually serves.
Browse safely with our Niger datacenter and ISP proxies
Verifying ads and studying a market call for different connection habits. A click-through test needs one address from the first impression to the final page, while a coverage sweep needs many. Niger residential proxies switch between these patterns with a single dashboard setting.
Session persistence
Hold a single Niger IP across a landing page test, so redirects and forms behave as they do for a real visitor.
Address rotation
Send each request from a new IP when you're checking many placements at once and need to stay under per-IP limits.
Targeting by country
Set the location to Niger once; from then on, requests leave from Nigerien addresses over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – the bill follows the bandwidth you use
- 14-day money-back option – extra cover once you subscribe
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Scale without limits with Niger proxies
Whether you audit 10 placements in Niger this week or 10,000 next quarter, the proxies keep pace. Your ad tools connect the same way at every volume, so scaling never means new code.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Niger IPs accept HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 traffic alike.
Reliable infrastructure
Scheduled ad audits in Niger rarely need reruns, backed by a 99.92% success rate.
Seamless integration
Run Niger IPs inside ad platforms, headless browsers, or custom code.
Precise geo-targeting
Target Niger as a whole, with no extra setup per request.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Partner-sourced IPs that follow GDPR requirements.
Easy proxy management
Check usage and traffic in one dashboard, or switch on a Niger IP with our browser extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Lock a sticky IP for click-through tests, or rotate for broad placement sweeps.
Blazing-fast performance
Replies from Niger arrive under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Reach a support specialist 24/7 when a campaign check gets stuck.
How do Niger proxies work?
Getting Niger ad checks live takes only 3 steps:
1. Pick a residential plan – Sign up at Decodo and choose residential access, or try the 3-day free trial before paying.
2. Point it at Niger – In Proxy setup, set the country, and from that moment every request leaves via a Nigerien IP.
3. Review campaigns locally – Connect your verification tool or browser to the endpoint and check each creative, landing page, and price as local users see it.
Common use cases for Niger proxies
Any task where content depends on location benefits from a Niger IP. These 6 come up most often for ad and research teams:
Access geo-restricted content
Load Niger-only portals and promotions that hide from foreign IPs.
Web scraping and data collection
Compile public prices in CFA francs and product data from Nigerien websites.
Ad verification
Make sure campaigns in Niger reach the right placements with the approved creative.
Social media management
Reply to brand comments on a fixed Niger IP, skipping repeat verification prompts.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track local search positions and product listings the way shoppers in Niger see them.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
If a site blocks one Nigerien IP, rotation hands over a fresh one.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Niger proxy server?
A Niger proxy server relays your requests through an IP address in Niger, so websites treat you the way they treat a local visitor. Ready to try one? You'll find Niger among the residential locations when you buy proxies.
How do I get a Niger proxy?
After registering, sign in to the Decodo control panel and select residential proxies from the product list. In Proxy setup, pick Niger in the location menu, then decide whether sessions should rotate or stay sticky. Add the endpoint to your tool, and one quick request will confirm a Nigerien IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Niger proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Niger proxy address?
The Niger proxy address is the IP your connection appears to come from, placed inside Niger. Sites use it to pick local creatives, languages, and CFA franc pricing. The same idea applies to other proxies across Africa when you test neighboring markets.
Why shouldn't I use free Niger proxies?
A free Niger proxy might look like a shortcut, but nobody vouches for the server behind it. Your requests can be recorded, altered, or injected with scripts, and the shared IPs are slow and frequently blacklisted. That breaks ad checks halfway through. Our list of dependable proxy providers helps you choose a safer option.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Niger proxy providers?
Comparison tables only go so far, so test Niger proxy providers against each other. Use the same campaign checks on each, then compare how many pages loaded, how fast they returned, and how support responded. Decodo's 3-day free trial gives you room to run that comparison before paying.
What are dedicated Niger proxies?
With a dedicated proxy, one user holds exclusive rights to an IP. Decodo covers Niger through residential proxies, and you can pin a single IP to your session with sticky mode.
Buy Fast Niger Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Niger proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option