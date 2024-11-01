Ad servers decide what to display from the visitor's IP. Decodo's residential proxies give your checks addresses from home connections in Niger, so the campaign you review is the one local users get.

Niger residential proxies

They return responses in under 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate, which suits ad verification, landing page QA, and market sizing research.

One currency, 8 markets

Niger shares the CFA franc with 7 other UMOA member countries, so a local IP confirms which country's pricing a regional campaign actually serves.