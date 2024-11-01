A project might follow one site through dozens of pages or sample hundreds of sites in an afternoon. Nigerian residential proxies support both approaches with simple session settings, and you can change them for each job.

One IP per session

Sticky sessions keep the same Nigerian IP while you page through long listings or keep a login active. The site sees one consistent visitor.

A new IP per request

Rotation spreads requests across the pool. Broad scans keep moving even when a site limits how often one address can visit.

Protocols that fit

Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, depending on what your crawler or browser supports.

Ways to pay