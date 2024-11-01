Verifying campaigns in the Northern Mariana Islands involves two rhythms: careful checks on new creatives and routine sweeps of live placements. Both need local IPs, and each needs its own session behavior, configured job by job.

Sticky sessions for new creatives

Hold one island IP for up to 60 minutes while you trace an ad's redirects and confirm the landing page.

Rotation for live placements

Rotate to a fresh IP on every request so repeat visits to the same publisher stay unremarkable to its ad server.

Grocery promotions as a cross-check

Online stores such as Payless SuperFresh list local prices, which helps confirm that promoted offers match what shoppers pay.

Pricing