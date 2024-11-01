Spot checks and scheduled audits make up most ad verification in Palau. The right setup gives you control over both IP lifetime and request volume, and lets you change either one per campaign.

Sticky sessions for click paths

Hold one Palau IP for up to 60 minutes as you follow an ad from impression through each redirect to the final page.

Rotation for audits

Give every request a different residential IP, so repeat checks on one publisher don't look automated to its ad server.

Search ads, too

Run sponsored-result checks for Palau queries on the same pool and compare paid placements with organic rankings side by side.

Regional campaigns

When a campaign also targets nearby markets, add neighboring Oceania proxy locations to your setup without opening a second account.