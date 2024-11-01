SERP tracking in Panama blends scheduled jobs with ad hoc checks. Most keyword runs need a different IP per query, while audits of a single results page need one address that stays put. Our Panama IPs cover both from one dashboard.

Per-query rotation

Every query in a batch can leave from a new Panamanian IP, which spreads large keyword sets across many addresses.

Sticky sessions

Stay on one address for up to 60 minutes when you click through pagination, local packs, or shopping results.

Two protocols

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 are both available, so rank trackers and custom scrapers connect without code changes.

Costs