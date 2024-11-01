Verification work in Papua New Guinea tends to come in waves. Launch week brings intensive checks on a few campaigns, followed by lighter monitoring across many placements for the rest of the flight.

The same residential pool covers both phases. Home connections on networks such as Telikom PNG are everyday visitors for local sites, so verification traffic doesn't stand out.

Sticky sessions at launch

Keep one IP for up to 60 minutes while you trace a creative from click through to the landing page and back.

Rotation for ongoing monitoring

Spread routine checks across many local IPs, so repeated visits to the same publisher don't get flagged.

Pricing follows traffic on a pay-per-GB basis, which suits campaigns that spike and then settle. Fare checks on Air Niugini, where prices appear in PGK, fit the same setup.