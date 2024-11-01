High-Quality Portugal Proxies
Rankings and euro prices in Portugal depend on where a visitor connects from. Through a Portugal proxy, your requests carry residential IPs based in the country, and each page loads the way local users see it.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Portugal proxy solution
Results from Portugal are only useful when they're local and complete. The features below protect both, from fast responses and country-level targeting to help from our team at any hour.
Mask yourself with Portugal residential and mobile IPs
Local rankings and prices need a local IP. We provide one through residential proxies that use Portuguese IPs from households across the country.
Portugal residential proxies
Sub-0.5s responses and a 99.92% success rate. Good for SEO rank tracking, euro price checks, and local content audits.
Natural local traffic
Requests come from ordinary household connections, so retailers like Worten show the prices and stock that Portuguese shoppers see.
Browse safely with our Portugal datacenter and ISP proxies
Repeat checks need consistency, and one-off audits need range. Portuguese residential proxies give you both, set per job in the dashboard. The same account can run a daily keyword check and a one-time site audit side by side.
Stable sessions
A sticky session keeps one Portuguese IP for repeat keyword sets or logged-in pages. Each run then starts from the same local address.
Per-query rotation
Rotation gives every request a new IP, so large audits run without per-IP limits slowing them down or cutting them short.
Works with your stack
Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 from SEO crawlers, browsers, or custom code you already run.
Flexible payment options
- Pay per GB – only the traffic you use is billed
- 3-day free trial – test Portuguese IPs first
Trusted by:
Scale without limits with Portugal proxies
National SEO programs and short keyword lists both work on Portugal proxies. Volume can grow at any time without rework, since your endpoints and code stay exactly as they are.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Portuguese requests run over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Daily jobs stay complete, thanks to a 99.92% success rate on residential IPs.
Seamless integration
SEO crawlers and scrapers accept Portuguese IPs as standard proxies.
Precise geo-targeting
Set Portugal once, and sites return the content Portuguese users see.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Consent via opt-in comes before any residential IP.
Easy proxy management
Usage numbers sit in your dashboard; Chrome and Firefox extensions handle quick Portuguese IP swaps.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Pick sticky sessions for repeat checks and per-request rotation for one-off audits.
Blazing-fast performance
Responses through Portuguese IPs take under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Our team answers 24/7 whenever a Portuguese job needs some attention.
How do Portugal proxies work?
Portugal needs just 3 short setup steps before you start:
1. Get residential proxies – Create your account and choose how much residential traffic you need, or start with the 3-day free trial.
2. Select Portugal – Pick it from the location list in Proxy setup, and your requests start using Portuguese IPs.
3. Use local results – Connect your tools to collect Portuguese rankings and euro prices, then extend the same job to proxies across Europe whenever you add markets.
Common use cases for Portugal proxies
Location shapes almost everything a Portuguese site returns. Each of the 6 use cases below plugs into your existing stack:
Access geo-restricted content
Locally restricted Portuguese services open as they do for residents.
Web scraping and data collection
Public prices and catalog data from Portuguese sites feed SEO and market analysis.
Ad verification
Ads targeting Portugal should show the right copy and destination – confirm it from a local IP.
Social media management
A steady Portuguese IP keeps your brand's account logins free of repeat checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track your Portuguese query rankings next to how KuantoKusta compares prices for local shoppers.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Large Portuguese SERP audits keep running as rotation swaps out throttled IPs.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Data collected through a free Portuguese proxy often comes from a flagged IP, so it doesn't match what locals see. Operators may also log or alter traffic, and you get these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a Portugal proxy server?
Route your requests through a Portugal proxy server, and websites see a Portuguese IP. They return Portuguese pages, euro prices, and local rankings as they would for any local visitor. Choose a proxy plan to start with residential IPs.
How do I get a Portugal proxy?
First, create an account. In Decodo's dashboard, choose residential proxies and open Proxy setup. Select Portugal, set sticky or rotating sessions, and add the endpoint to your SEO tool or script. A single test request will confirm that traffic leaves through a Portuguese IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Portugal proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Portugal proxy address?
When a site checks where you are, a Portugal proxy address answers "Portugal". You then see European Portuguese pages, euro prices, and search rankings built for local users. It's the simplest way to keep your data local without staff on the ground.
Why shouldn't I use free Portugal proxies?
Anonymity cuts the wrong way with free Portuguese proxies: you can't see the operator, but the operator can see, log, or alter your traffic. Free IPs are also overused, so sites often flag them and your results drift from reality. Our list of top-rated proxy providers is a safer starting point.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Portugal proxy providers?
Make a shortlist of Portugal proxy providers and run the same Portuguese job on each. Compare success rates, response times, how much control you get over sessions, and support quality. Decodo's 3-day free trial is enough for the test, with a 14-day money-back option on eligible subscriptions.
What are dedicated Portugal proxies?
A dedicated proxy reserves its IP for one user. Decodo supports Portugal with residential proxies, so for repeat tasks you can hold one Portuguese IP with a sticky session.
Buy Fast Portugal Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Portugal proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option