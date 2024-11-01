Authentic Puerto Rico Proxy IPs
Puerto Rico has 2 official languages, and sites can serve either one. A Puerto Rico proxy connects you through home IPs across Puerto Rico, so you can check which language, layout, and offers local visitors receive.
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125M+
IPs
195+
locations
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tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Puerto Rico proxy solution
Bilingual markets give localization teams twice the test cases. Our Puerto Rico proxies keep each case local, with residential IPs, sticky sessions, HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, and a support team that never clocks off.
Mask yourself with Puerto Rico residential and mobile IPs
Spanish, English, or both
Puerto Rico recognizes both Spanish and English as official languages, and Spanish is the one most people speak day to day. Classifieds such as ClasificadosOnline, running since 1998, show how local sellers price cars, homes, and goods for island buyers.
Puerto Rico residential proxies
Traffic exits through home connections on the island, averaging under 0.5s per response with a 99.92% success rate. Localization, QA, and growth teams use them for translation checks, pricing reviews, and market research.
Browse safely with our Puerto Rico datacenter and ISP proxies
One endpoint, two languages
Point your test suite at a Puerto Rico IP and load each page twice, once with Spanish and once with English browser settings. Differences in copy, currency formatting, and cookie notices show up quickly.
Sessions that match the test
Sticky sessions keep the same island address for a full user flow, while rotation spreads crawl-based checks across many IPs so no single address carries the load. You can mix both modes within one residential plan.
What's included
- HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for Playwright, Puppeteer, and similar tools
- Ethically-sourced residential IPs with country-level targeting
- Pay per GB – billing tied to the traffic your tests use
- A 14-day money-back option while you validate the setup
Run the suite again after each release, and you'll catch translation gaps before they reach island users.
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How do Puerto Rico proxies work?
Bilingual testing in Puerto Rico starts with a 4-step setup:
1. Join Decodo – Create an account and activate residential proxies, or use the 3-day free trial.
2. Pick Puerto Rico – Set the exit location to Puerto Rico in Proxy setup.
3. Test each language – Load your pages with Spanish and English settings and compare copy, prices, and layout.
4. Hold or rotate – Keep sticky sessions for full user flows and rotate IPs for site-wide crawls.
Save each run's screenshots, so the next release has a baseline to compare against.
Common use cases for Puerto Rico proxies
Puerto Rico proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Puerto Rico proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Puerto Rico-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Puerto Rico -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Puerto Rico audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Puerto Rico social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Puerto Rico.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Puerto Rico platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
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Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
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Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
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Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Puerto Rico proxy server?
Picture a go-between that gives your requests an address in Puerto Rico. Sites treat you as someone browsing from the island and answer in Spanish or English. To get one, compare Decodo's proxy plans.
How do I get a Puerto Rico proxy?
Start by creating a Decodo account and opening the Decodo dashboard. Choose residential proxies, select Puerto Rico in Proxy setup, and pick sticky or rotating sessions. Next, give your test framework the endpoint and confirm the first response comes from an IP in Puerto Rico.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Puerto Rico proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Puerto Rico proxy address?
Location databases tie every IP to a place. For a Puerto Rico proxy address, that place is the island, so sites pick the language, currency format, and offers to show and give you the experience local users get.
Why shouldn't I use free Puerto Rico proxies?
Many free "Puerto Rico" proxies can route through other locations entirely, and you can't confirm who operates them. They can log activity, alter pages, or drop mid-test, which makes localization results unreliable and hard to repeat across releases. Our breakdown of top proxy providers sets out what a paid service should deliver.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Puerto Rico proxy providers?
Shortlisting is easy, but proving fit takes a test. Run your Spanish and English test cases through each provider using Puerto Rico IPs, then compare completed runs, load speed, and how support helps. Decodo's 3-day free trial covers a full test cycle.
What are dedicated Puerto Rico proxies?
Dedicated IPs belong to one user and never rotate. Decodo covers Puerto Rico through residential IPs that support sticky sessions, and other North America proxy locations sit in the same account.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Puerto Rico Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Puerto Rico proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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