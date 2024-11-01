Language and currency settings on Rwandan sites often follow the visitor's IP. With Decodo's residential proxies, your tests run from household connections in Rwanda instead of a server abroad.

Rwanda residential proxies

Requests average under 0.5s, with a 99.92% success rate. Localization testing, ad checks, and market research all run well on them.

Language versions, checked locally

Kinyarwanda is the country's common language, and a local IP reveals which version a page defaults to for people in Rwanda.