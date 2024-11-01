English is the official language, while many residents also speak Kwéyòl, or Saint Lucian Creole. Decodo's residential proxies let you see how sites serve both audiences from a home connection in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia residential proxies

Average response time stays below 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate, which keeps long QA runs on schedule. Product, QA, and marketing teams use them to confirm translations, pricing displays, and campaign targeting. Publishers such as St. Lucia Times carry ads aimed at island readers, and a local IP reveals the placements that reach them.