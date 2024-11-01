Checking ads in a market this size calls for precision rather than volume. A few dozen publisher pages may matter, but each one needs a clean, local view that you can repeat on demand.

Local view, every time

Decodo's residential proxies send every check out over a Vincentian home connection, so ad servers apply the same targeting rules they use for residents.

Two session modes

Rotation – a new IP on every page load to sample placements across publishers

Sticky sessions – the same address held while you trace a single ad to its landing page, for as much as 60 minutes per session

Both modes use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 and bill per GB of traffic. The 14-day money-back option gives you room to test a full reporting cycle, and our support team is available 24/7 for setup help.