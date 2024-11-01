Samoan is the national language and English is widely spoken, so search results can mix both. Decodo's residential proxies run your queries from household connections in Samoa:

Answers in under 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate

Built for rank tracking, local SERP audits, and competitor visibility reports

Prices captured as sites show them, whether that's $, ST$, or WST$

News outlets such as the Samoa Observer make a useful benchmark when you track visibility for local news and topic queries.