Responsive Serbia Proxy Servers
One Serbian website can serve the same page in Cyrillic or in Latin script. A Serbia proxy routes your traffic through residential IPs in Serbia. You see which version loads and how dinar prices appear to local visitors.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Serbia proxy solution
Local redirects, dinar prices, and region-only offers all depend on where a request starts. Our Serbia proxies keep that starting point local, with fast residential IPs, country targeting, and 24/7 support.
Mask yourself with Serbia residential and mobile IPs
A website reads your IP address before it decides which version to serve. Route your tools through our residential proxies, and each request reaches Serbian sites from a household connection in Serbia.
Serbia residential proxies
Responses average under 0.5s, and 99.92% of requests succeed. Teams run them for localization QA, dinar price monitoring, and market research.
2 scripts, 2 currencies
Serbian sites can offer Cyrillic and Latin versions, and classifieds such as KupujemProdajem list prices in dinars or euros. A local IP shows each one as residents see it.
Browse safely with our Serbia datacenter and ISP proxies
Localization checks and catalog crawls ask different things of a connection. A test path through a Serbian checkout needs one address throughout, while a crawl of thousands of listings needs a new address each time. Serbia residential proxies handle both from one account.
Hold one IP
Sticky sessions pin your traffic to a single Serbian address, so carts, logins, and script switches don't reset halfway through a test.
Switch on every request
Rotation assigns a fresh IP to each request. A large crawl then spreads across the pool instead of hammering one address.
One endpoint, 2 protocols
Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 and keep the integration your scrapers already use.
Billing by traffic
- Pay per GB – the invoice reflects only the data your projects transfer
- 14-day money-back option – a safety net while you test Serbian pages
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Scale without limits with Serbia proxies
A localization project might start with one Serbian page in both scripts and grow into a full site audit. Serbia proxies cover each stage on the same setup, and Europe proxies are ready for the next market.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Pick HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 to suit each Serbian project.
Reliable infrastructure
With a 99.92% success rate, long localization test runs rarely stall on failed requests.
Seamless integration
Plug Serbian IPs into scrapers, test runners, and headless browsers.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting routes each request through Serbia, so dinar prices load.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Each IP comes from a transparent opt-in program.
Easy proxy management
Track traffic in the dashboard, or switch Serbian IPs on from the Chrome or Firefox extension.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Keep one sticky IP for a test session, or rotate per request for bulk crawls.
Blazing-fast performance
Average proxy response time stays below 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Our support team answers on LiveChat and email, day or night.
How do Serbia proxies work?
Serbian IPs are ready once you complete this setup:
1. Open a residential plan – Sign up with Decodo, then choose a residential plan or test the network first on the 3-day free trial.
2. Make Serbia the exit point – In the Proxy setup tab, pick Serbia as the exit country so every request leaves through a Serbian IP address.
3. Test both scripts – Add the endpoint to your scraper or browser, then load the Cyrillic and Latin versions of each page you track and compare the results.
Common use cases for Serbia proxies
Serbian projects can span 2 scripts and 2 currencies on one site. These jobs depend on a local IP the most:
Access geo-restricted content
Reach Serbia-only promotions and web services from a local residential IP.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather public data from Serbian websites for pricing, research, and reporting at scale.
Ad verification
Confirm which creatives Serbian audiences get, and whether the Cyrillic or Latin version runs.
Social media management
Run your brand's Serbian channels from one steady IP, with fewer login prompts.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track dinar prices, stock levels, and your positions in Serbian search results over time.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Spread requests over many Serbian IPs, so one rate-limited address doesn't stop the job.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Serbia proxy server?
A Serbia proxy server forwards your requests through an IP address located in Serbia. Websites then treat you like any local visitor, with dinar prices and Serbian-language pages. You can compare proxy plans and pick the residential option.
How do I get a Serbia proxy?
You'll handle everything in Decodo's dashboard after registering. Choose residential proxies, go to Proxy setup, and select Serbia under location. Decide whether you need rotating or sticky sessions, then add the endpoint to your app and send one request to confirm a Serbian IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Serbia proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Serbia proxy address?
Think of it as the return address websites read on every request. When that IP is located in Serbia, sites treat your visit as domestic. They respond with the Serbian version of a page, dinar prices, and offers limited to local visitors.
Why shouldn't I use free Serbia proxies?
A free Serbia proxy leaves you guessing about who runs it and what happens to your traffic. Operators can log requests, alter pages, or inject scripts, and crowded free IPs are often slow or already blocked. This side-by-side test of paid proxy services shows which criteria to compare before you choose one.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Serbia proxy providers?
Rankings and reviews only go so far, because results depend on the sites you work with. Shortlist a few providers, run the same Serbian pages through each for a week, and log success rates, latency, and the helpfulness of support. Decodo's 3-day free trial and 14-day money-back option keep that test low-risk.
What are dedicated Serbia proxies?
Dedicated proxies are static IPs assigned to one user only. Decodo covers Serbia through its residential network instead, where a sticky session gives you one steady Serbian IP for a whole test.
Buy Fast Serbia Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Serbia proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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