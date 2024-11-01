Slovak stores show local stock and euro prices to visitors who appear domestic. Decodo provides that recognition through residential IPs on home connections across Slovakia.

Slovakia residential proxies

Average responses stay below 0.5s, and the success rate is 99.92%. Ideal for price monitoring, SEO tracking, and assortment research.

Where prices get compared

Heureka.sk lines up offers from many retailers, and classifieds on Bazoš list second-hand items in euros. A local IP returns both as residents see them.