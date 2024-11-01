A portal search might need one IP from the first query to the last listing, while a market scan needs hundreds. Slovenian residential proxies let you mix the 2 approaches across projects on one account, choosing a session setting each time.

Sticky sessions

Your Slovenian IP stays fixed through a full search, filter, and listing sequence. The portal treats the whole visit as one person browsing.

Rotation per request

Requests take turns across the pool, each with its own IP, so you can cover many sources at once without hitting rate limits.

Protocol choice

Use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 with crawlers, notebooks, and browsers, depending on what each tool supports.

Flexible payment options