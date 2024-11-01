Solomon Islands research draws on a small set of local sources, so each one matters. Some need repeated checks from the same visitor, such as quote forms or multi-page catalogs. Others need wide, quick sampling across news, retail, and service sites.

Sticky sessions for multi-page sources

Keep one local IP for up to 60 minutes, so catalogs and forms load consistently from start to finish.

Rotating IPs for wide sampling

Rotation moves every request to another local address, so large crawls stay under per-IP limits.

Local network context

Our Telekom provides calls, SMS, and internet across all 9 provinces, and residential IPs reach sites the same way local subscribers do.

Costs