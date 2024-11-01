Online work rarely follows one pattern. A logged-in check needs the same IP from start to finish, while a large crawl needs thousands of different ones. South African residential proxies cover both, and switching between them takes one setting in the dashboard.

Sticky sessions

Hold one South African IP for a set period. Logins, carts, and multi-step flows then run on a single address and don't break midway.

Rotating IPs

Get a new address with each request. Large jobs spread across the pool, which keeps every IP under rate limits.

Country-level targeting

Select South Africa in your settings, and each request leaves through a local IP over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

Flexible payment options