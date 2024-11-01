Trusted Eswatini Proxy IPs

Eswatini proxies give your traffic a residential IP from within the country, formerly known as Swaziland. Local sites then treat each visit as domestic, so you see the ads, offers, and prices people there get, in emalangeni or rand.

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Key features of our Swaziland proxy solution

The features below are what make checks from Eswatini dependable: local residential IPs, country-level targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, and people on hand to help around the clock.

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Mask yourself with Swaziland residential and mobile IPs

Ad checks only mean something when they run from the market itself. Decodo's residential proxies give your tools IP addresses from household connections in Eswatini, so sites and ad networks see a local visitor.

Eswatini residential proxies

With a <0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate, they fit ad verification, localization QA, and competitor research on local sites.

Two currencies, one market

The rand is legal tender next to the lilangeni, so local checks confirm which currency each page displays.

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Browse safely with our Swaziland datacenter and ISP proxies

Campaign audits and page tests rarely need the same connection setup. One job may require a single address for an entire user flow, while another spreads hundreds of requests across the pool. Eswatini residential proxies let you set this per task from one dashboard.

Hold an IP for the whole check

Sticky sessions hold one Eswatini address as you click through a landing page, fill in a form, or confirm a redirect chain.

Rotate when coverage matters

Rotation assigns a fresh address to each request, so wide ad sweeps aren't slowed down by per-IP limits.

Room to grow

The same account also gives you Africa proxies when campaigns expand beyond one market.

Paying for what you use

  • Pay per GB – charges follow the traffic your checks send
  • 3-day free trial – run your first Eswatini checks before choosing a plan
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Trusted by:

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Scale without limits with Swaziland proxies

Start with a handful of ad placements and grow to every campaign you run in Eswatini. The proxies scale with your workload, and your scripts and tools stay exactly as they are.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

Connect any client over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

Reliable infrastructure

A 99.92% success rate keeps ad audits complete, with few retries to schedule.

Seamless integration

Plug Eswatini IPs into ad tools, browsers, or scripts.

Precise geo-targeting

Pick Eswatini at the country level, and every request exits locally.

Ethically-sourced IPs

GDPR-compliant IPs, sourced through trusted partners.

Easy proxy management

Watch bandwidth per project in the dashboard, or start an Eswatini session from the Chrome or Firefox extension.

Dedicated & rotating IPs

Keep one sticky IP through a funnel, or rotate addresses between ad requests.

Blazing-fast performance

Eswatini responses typically return within 0.5s.

24/7 tech support

Setup questions reach a real person on our team, day or night.

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How do Swaziland proxies work?

Running your first ad check from Eswatini takes just 3 steps:

1. Open a residential plan – Register with Decodo and pick a residential proxy plan, or activate the 3-day free trial first.

2. Choose Eswatini – In the Proxy setup tab, pick the country, and each request will exit from a local IP.

3. Load the campaign – Point your browser or ad-checking tool at the endpoint and review creatives, landing pages, and redirect chains as viewers in Eswatini see them.

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Common use cases for Swaziland proxies

Wherever Eswatini audiences see different content than foreign visitors, a local IP gives you the accurate version. These are the most frequent jobs:

Access geo-restricted content

Open Eswatini services and offers that check for a local IP first.

Price-intelligence-icon

Web scraping and data collection

Gather public catalog and pricing data from Eswatini websites for competitor and market research.

Ad verification

Confirm each placement shows the right creative, landing page, and currency to viewers in Eswatini.

Social media management

Post brand updates from a consistent Eswatini IP, so routine logins stay uneventful.

eCommerce and SEO monitoring

See how product pages and search rankings look to shoppers browsing from Eswatini.

Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks

When one address hits a rate limit, rotation moves traffic to another Eswatini IP.

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Why people choose Decodo

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

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Frequently asked questions

What is a Swaziland proxy server?

An Eswatini proxy server forwards your traffic through an IP address registered in Eswatini. Sites read the visit as local and respond with domestic content, ads, and offers. To get started, compare proxy plans and pick residential access.

How do I get a Swaziland proxy?

Create a Decodo account, then open the Decodo dashboard and choose residential proxies. Inside Proxy setup, select Eswatini from the country list and decide between rotating and sticky sessions. Drop the generated endpoint into your app, then send one test request to confirm the IP geolocates locally.

How can I check my proxy?

To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Swaziland proxy settings.

You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.

What is a Swaziland proxy address?

An Eswatini proxy address is any IP that geolocates inside the country. Websites and ad servers read that location before choosing what to display. Route traffic through one, and you get the pages, creatives, and currency that domestic visitors receive.

Why shouldn't I use free Swaziland proxies?

A free Eswatini proxy usually comes from an unknown operator, so you can't tell who reads or changes your traffic. Shared by crowds of strangers, these IPs are slow, blocked on many sites, and often gone without notice. Before you pick a paid service, read our roundup of paid proxy providers.

Do you offer technical support?

Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.

What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?

Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.

Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.

Where can I find a detailed comparison of Swaziland proxy providers?

Judge Eswatini proxies by running them yourself. Push identical ad checks through 2 or 3 providers over the same period, then compare completed requests, response times, and support replies. You can run that test on Decodo's 3-day free trial before you commit to a plan.

What are dedicated Swaziland proxies?

A dedicated proxy is an IP that only one user routes traffic through. For Eswatini, Decodo offers residential proxies, where sticky sessions hold a single address until your chosen session time ends.

Buy Fast Swaziland Proxies

Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Swaziland proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.

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