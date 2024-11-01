Campaign audits and page tests rarely need the same connection setup. One job may require a single address for an entire user flow, while another spreads hundreds of requests across the pool. Eswatini residential proxies let you set this per task from one dashboard.

Hold an IP for the whole check

Sticky sessions hold one Eswatini address as you click through a landing page, fill in a form, or confirm a redirect chain.

Rotate when coverage matters

Rotation assigns a fresh address to each request, so wide ad sweeps aren't slowed down by per-IP limits.

Room to grow

The same account also gives you Africa proxies when campaigns expand beyond one market.

Paying for what you use