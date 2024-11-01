A member price check needs one address for the whole visit, while a catalog sweep needs a different address for each page. Switzerland residential IPs cover both cases, and a single option sets the behavior for each job.

Session persistence

With a sticky session, your Swiss IP stays put through a login or checkout flow. The site sees one returning visitor, not a string of strangers.

Request-level rotation

Each request gets its own IP, so long sweeps continue past per-IP limits and finish on schedule.

Room to expand

The same account covers proxies across Europe, all with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support and one dashboard.

Flexible payment options