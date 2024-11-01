Stable Switzerland Proxies
Content on Swiss websites comes in up to 4 national languages, with prices in francs. Connect through a Switzerland proxy, and each site responds to your residential Swiss IP as it would to someone living there.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Switzerland proxy solution
Collecting Swiss data takes speed, precision, and dependable support. The features below cover each one, from country-level targeting to protocol options and help at any hour.
Mask yourself with Switzerland residential and mobile IPs
Local prices and content come from local connections. Our residential proxies route your traffic through Swiss IPs assigned to everyday home users.
Switzerland residential proxies
A <0.5s response time and a 99.92% success rate. Suited to CHF price monitoring, multilingual SEO checks, and local market research.
Trusted by websites
Requests arrive from ordinary household connections, so comparison sites like Toppreise show the same prices in francs that Swiss shoppers see.
Browse safely with our Switzerland datacenter and ISP proxies
A member price check needs one address for the whole visit, while a catalog sweep needs a different address for each page. Switzerland residential IPs cover both cases, and a single option sets the behavior for each job.
Session persistence
With a sticky session, your Swiss IP stays put through a login or checkout flow. The site sees one returning visitor, not a string of strangers.
Request-level rotation
Each request gets its own IP, so long sweeps continue past per-IP limits and finish on schedule.
Room to expand
The same account covers proxies across Europe, all with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support and one dashboard.
Flexible payment options
- Pay per GB – the cost scales with the data you move
- 3-day free trial – test Swiss IPs at no cost
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Scale without limits with Switzerland proxies
Watch a few products today and whole Swiss categories next quarter without new tooling. Switzerland proxies scale with your project, and your integration can stay exactly as it is.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 connections run on Swiss IPs.
Reliable infrastructure
Residential requests succeed 99.92% of the time, so scheduled Swiss jobs complete.
Seamless integration
Crawlers, browsers, and BI dashboards accept Swiss IPs like any proxy.
Precise geo-targeting
Pin requests to Switzerland, and sites show prices in francs, not euros.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Opt-in consent comes first for every residential IP.
Easy proxy management
See where your traffic goes in the dashboard, and change Swiss IPs from a Chrome or Firefox extension.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Member pages need one sticky Swiss IP; large sweeps need rotation per request.
Blazing-fast performance
Swiss residential IPs answer in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Job stalled overnight? Our team replies 24/7 through LiveChat or email.
How do Switzerland proxies work?
Swiss data is 3 steps away:
1. Pick residential proxies – Your Decodo account gives you access to residential IPs as soon as a plan or the 3-day free trial is active.
2. Select Switzerland – Once Switzerland is your location in Proxy setup, requests exit through Swiss IPs from that point on.
3. Work in every language – Connect your tools and load German, French, or Italian pages with CHF prices, the same way people who live in Switzerland see them.
Common use cases for Switzerland proxies
With 4 national languages, Swiss projects cover a lot of ground. The ones teams run most often are listed below:
Access geo-restricted content
Open .ch services and member areas that limit access to Swiss IPs.
Web scraping and data collection
Assemble public CHF price and product datasets from Swiss sites in each language.
Ad verification
Confirm German, French, and Italian ad versions reach the matching audiences in Switzerland.
Social media management
Posting for your brand from one Swiss IP keeps login alerts rare.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Toppreise and Ricardo show CHF prices to local buyers – view them alongside your Swiss search rankings.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Each blocked IP is replaced by the next Swiss address, so sweeps continue.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Anything you collect through a free Swiss proxy depends on an IP with no known owner. That operator may record or alter traffic, and free IPs bring these limitations as well:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Switzerland proxy server?
Your traffic reaches websites from a Swiss IP when it passes through a Switzerland proxy server. Sites respond with local content, CHF prices, and the right language version. You can get proxies with residential IPs from Decodo.
How do I get a Switzerland proxy?
Everything happens in Decodo's dashboard. After signing up, select residential proxies, open the Proxy setup tab, and choose Switzerland. Decide between rotating and sticky sessions, then load the endpoint into any scraper or browser and check the first request for a Swiss IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Switzerland proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Switzerland proxy address?
Your Switzerland proxy address is the Swiss IP that websites see in place of your own. Because it reads as local, shops and services show CHF prices, Swiss delivery options, and offers reserved for customers in Switzerland.
Why shouldn't I use free Switzerland proxies?
Nothing about a free Swiss proxy is guaranteed: not the operator, not the speed, not the data. Requests can be logged, rewritten, or injected with scripts, and many of these IPs were blocked long before you found them. Gaps then appear in your results without warning. Our comparison of leading proxy providers covers safer choices.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Switzerland proxy providers?
Point every Switzerland proxy provider you're considering at the same Swiss sites for several days. Record completed requests, speed, session options, and support. Decodo's 3-day free trial suits that kind of test, and eligible subscriptions come with a 14-day money-back option.
What are dedicated Switzerland proxies?
A proxy becomes dedicated when its IP belongs to one user alone. Decodo covers Switzerland with residential proxies instead, where sticky sessions hold a Swiss IP until your task ends.
Buy Fast Switzerland Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Switzerland proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option