Search engines and local sites personalize results by location, so a foreign IP skews rank reports. With Decodo's residential proxies, your queries leave from household connections in Tanzania.

Tanzania residential proxies

Queries come back in under 0.5s, and 99.92% succeed, so they work well for SERP tracking, local competitor analysis, and content localization checks.

Swahili results, shilling prices

Local IPs surface Swahili-language pages and Tanzanian shilling prices that foreign connections may miss.