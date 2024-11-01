Tuvaluan and English are the main languages, and prices are in AUD. The .tv domain, meanwhile, is registered worldwide through retail registrars, so a .tv site may have no local audience at all.

Decodo's residential proxies place your rank checks on household connections in Tuvalu, replying in under 0.5s and completing 99.92% of requests. They support rank tracking, SERP feature audits, and local services research.

Domain vs. location

A .tv domain says nothing about where visitors are. A Tuvalu IP shows what local searchers get.