Buy UK Proxies

Get instant access to premium British residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies with a 99.99% uptime guarantee. Perfect for geo-targeting, market research, streaming, and business intelligence.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

99.94%

success rate

24/7

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Advanced

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Free

3-day trial

99.99%

uptime

Fast & secure UK proxies

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Why use UK proxies?

Bypass geo-blocks and collect UK-specific data with high precision. Decodo’s UK proxies deliver fast, reliable access for scraping, automation, and testing, without a single restriction.

  • Access UK-only websites and platforms
  • Gather accurate search results and pricing data from UK domains, including property listings collected with the Zoopla scraper API.
  • Run SEO or social media tools with a local UK IP
  • Run ad verification tasks in the UK
Try UK proxies
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Features that make the difference

  • Rotating and sticky sessions
  • HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
  • Easy setup with extensive documentation
  • Flexible subscription options
Get UK proxies

How UK proxies work?

It’s simple – get access to local UK IPs in just a few steps.

Step 1: Choose a UK proxy type

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Choose from residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies based in the UK, each tailored to your use case.

Step 2: Route your connection through a UK IP

Dropdown 'Choose a proxy type' showing options 'Residential', 'Datacenter', 'ISP' with short proxy descriptions

After setup, your traffic is routed through a UK IP address, masking your original location.

Step 3: Access the data or website you need

Dropdown 'Choose a proxy type' showing options 'Residential', 'Datacenter', 'ISP' with short proxy descriptions

Scrape sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.

Get UK proxies

Choose your UK proxy type

Each UK proxy type offers unique advantages for different use cases. Select the solution that best matches your project needs.

UK residential proxies

UK datacenter proxies

UK mobile proxies

UK ISP proxies

Best for

Market research, streaming geo-restricted content, e-commerce monitoring, and bypassing anti-bot systems.

High-volume scraping, speed-critical tasks, bulk extraction, and cost-effective operations.

Mobile app testing, social media automation, ad verification, and maximum anonymity requirements.

Social media management, account automation, consistent identity needs, and long-term projects.

Features

115M+ IPs with high trust scores, city-level targeting, and customizable 1-30 minute sessions.

Fastest speeds (<0.3s response), unlimited bandwidth, high concurrency, and most affordable pricing.

Real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs from 160+ locations, and 700+ carriers with a 99.75% success rate.

Static residential IPs combining datacenter speed with residential trust, <0.2s response time, and 100% success rate.

Pay for

GBs

GBs or IPs

GBs

GBs or IPs

From $2/GB
From $0.02/IP
From $2.25/GB
From $0.27/IP

City-level proxy targeting available in United Kingdom: London

Not sure which is right for you?

Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

Contact us

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Most popular use cases of UK proxies

Unlock endless possibilities with UK proxies – plug them into your existing setup or collect data without a single restriction with our solutions.

Content and streaming

Access UK-exclusive content and binge your favorite movies or TV shows through geo-restricted platforms.

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Web scraping

Gather public data from UK websites for market research, competitor analysis, AI training, and more, minus the CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

SEO and SERP tracking

Monitor search engine rankings and results as they appear to users in specific UK cities or regions for accurate SEO insights.

Social media management

Manage multiple UK accounts using proxies, schedule posts from authentic British IPs, and monitor local social media activity across platforms.

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Market research

Track competitor pricing across UK retailers, conduct consumer behavior analysis in British markets, and monitor product availability and stock levels nationwide.

App development and testing

Test websites and apps with a UK IP address, spot areas of improvement, and access competitors’ websites for your business growth.

Get started now
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Industry-leading 24/7 tech support

Experience peace of mind as you’re always first in line. Our team of experts is ready to help you get set up, troubleshoot issues, and optimize your experience, day or night.

  • Reach out to us via LiveChat or email.
  • Explore our extensive documentation and quick start guides.
  • Get a dedicated account manager if you’re an Enterprise business.

Whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned professional, we’re here to help you do the most with our UK proxies.

Get UK proxies

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

What is a UK proxy IP address?

A UK proxy routes your traffic through a server based in the United Kingdom. That means any site you visit sees a UK IP address, not your real one. If you’re testing geo-restricted platforms or need UK-based traffic for your web data projects, this is your go-to.

What is the best proxy server for the UK?

The best proxy type depends on your unique use case and project:

  • Residential proxies – real home IPs for high anonymity and geo-trust.
  • ISP proxies – static IPs with residential-level credibility and datacenter-grade speed.
  • Mobile proxies – 3G, 4G, 5G carrier IPs for advanced testing and ultra-high success rates.
  • Datacenter proxies – fast, cost-efficient IPs for high-volume scraping.

How much does a UK proxy cost?

Depending on your UK proxy choice, you can get:

  • Residential proxies from $1.5/GB
  • ISP proxies from $0.27/IP
  • Mobile proxies from $2.25/GB
  • Datacenter proxies from $0.026/IP

Can I track my UK proxy usage?

Of course! Your Decodo dashboard lets you track every GB in real-time. Just click the Traffic Usage tab to check sessions, performance, and total usage.

Are your UK proxies legal and safe to use?

Yes, our UK proxies are 100% legal and ethically sourced from consenting users. We're fully GDPR compliant and maintain strict privacy standards for all UK proxy services. However, you should explore each website’s Terms of Service and consult a legal professional to make sure you’re compliant while using UK proxies.

Do you offer cheap UK proxies without compromising quality?

Yes! Our UK proxies start from just $0.026/IP while offering premium performance with 99.99% uptime. We offer the best value in the UK proxy market without sacrificing speed or reliability.

Can I target specific UK cities with your proxies?

Definitely. Decodo supports city-level targeting across various UK locations, including the biggest cities, ideal for local SEO and region-specific data collection.

What's the difference between UK residential and ISP proxies?

Residential proxies come from real household devices connected to local networks. ISP proxies give you IPs from Internet Service Providers with residential authenticity, ideal for tasks that need both speed and consistency.

How quickly can I get started with UK proxies?

We’re talking about minutes! Once you choose your UK proxy plan, you can set up your proxies in just a few simple steps and plug them into your favorite third-party apps within minutes.

Do you offer a free trial for UK proxies?

Yes! You can test out our UK proxies with a 3-day free trial and 100MB.

How to set up UK proxies?

Setting up UK proxies is simple:

  1. Choose your UK proxy type and plan
  2. Access your proxy credentials
  3. Configure your browser, application, or use our free Chrome Proxy Extension or Firefox Add-on.
  4. Start using your brand new UK IP address.

Check our documentation for detailed setup guides or contact our 24/7 support team.

Highest Quality UK Proxies

Join 85K+ users already using Decodo's award-winning UK proxy network.

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14-day money-back option

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